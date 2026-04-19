NG Girer, et al.

The aryl hydrocarbon receptor (a.k.a. AhR, AHR, ahr, ahR, AH receptor, or as the dioxin receptor) is a sensor of xenobiotic chemicals, e.g. aromatic (aryl) hydrocarbons, and the regulator of cytochrome P450 metabolizing enzymes.

But AhR is also activated/ deactivated by endogenous indole derivatives (e,g. kynurenine). And its many roles include regulating immune cells, stem cell maintenance, and cellular differentiation.

AhR Signaling Pathway The activation pathways of AhR: In the genomic (canonical) pathway, an inactive form of the AhR is cytoplasmic and complexed with HSP90, AIP and SRC. Upon ligand binding, the AhR complex translocates to the nucleus, where the AhR forms a complex with ARNT and binds to xenobiotic response element, inducing AhR-target gene expression. The AhR non-canonical pathway also induce transcription of genes involved in inflammation, immune response and/or development. AHRR competes with the AhR for binding with ARNT and forms the inactive heterodimer AHRR-ARNT. The dissociation of the AhR transcriptional complex leads to translocation of the AhR to the cytoplasm, where it is degraded via the proteasomal pathway. AhR , aryl hydrocarbon receptor; AHRR , AhR repressor; ARNT , AhR nuclear translocator; AIP , AhR-interacting protein and Ub , ubiquitin. - F Bahman, et al.

This newsletter reports on recent AHR research involving :