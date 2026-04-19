All about AHR: aryl hydrocarbon receptor
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The aryl hydrocarbon receptor (a.k.a. AhR, AHR, ahr, ahR, AH receptor, or as the dioxin receptor) is a sensor of xenobiotic chemicals, e.g. aromatic (aryl) hydrocarbons, and the regulator of cytochrome P450 metabolizing enzymes.
But AhR is also activated/ deactivated by endogenous indole derivatives (e,g. kynurenine). And its many roles include regulating immune cells, stem cell maintenance, and cellular differentiation.
This newsletter reports on recent AHR research involving :
axonal regeneration
barrier to lung infection
intestinal homeostasis
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