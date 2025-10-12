My past newsletter detailed the phenomenon of confusion in patients coming out of anesthesia following their operations.

“This reversible loss of consciousness is accompanied by transient amnesia. Memory loss is common after general anesthesia, particularly for events

occurring immediately before surgery—a phenomenon called retrograde

amnesia. Perioperative confusion is common, especially in elderly patients. Most times, these cognitive symptoms clear up with re-orientation and time.

Question is: what factors can lead to long term memory dysfunction?” …

“Delirium is common in elderly hospitalized patients, affecting an estimated 14 - 56% of patients. Cognitive decline after surgery seems to be accelerated among persons with delirium. The pace of long-term decline is similar to that seen with those diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.”

Now we have a cohort study that examines hospital-level variation in postoperative delirium and its associations with risks of mortality and major complications among older adults facing noncardiac surgeries.

Key Points from the study:

What is the association of postoperative delirium with adverse outcomes, and how much variation exists in hospital rates of postoperative delirium? Findings In this cohort study of 5 530 054 older individuals undergoing major noncardiac surgery, those who experienced postoperative delirium had 3.5-fold higher odds of death or major complications, 2.8-fold higher odds of death, and 4.0-fold higher odds of nonhome discharge. The odds of postoperative delirium were 1.5-fold higher for patients undergoing surgery in hospitals with a higher rate of postoperative delirium compared with hospitals with lower rates of postoperative delirium.

Flow Diagram Describing Selection of Cases in the Analytic Cohort

Importance Understanding the association of postoperative delirium with adverse outcomes and the hospital-level variation of postoperative delirium is important for efforts to improve perioperative brain health. Objective To examine (1) the association of postoperative delirium with 30-day mortality and complications and (2) hospital-level variation in postoperative delirium. Design, Setting, and Participants This retrospective cohort study examined hospitalizations among patients aged 65 years and older who underwent noncardiac surgery in US hospitals between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2020. Data were analyzed between August 28, 2024, and April 10, 2025. Exposure Postoperative delirium. Main Outcomes and Measures The association of the composite of death and major complications with postoperative delirium was examined using multivariable logistic regression. Variability in the hospital incidence of postoperative delirium was evaluated using multilevel logistic regression analysis. Results Among 5 530 054 inpatient admissions for major noncardiac surgery in 3169 hospitals, the mean (SD) patient age was 74.7 (7.0) years, and 3 161 054 admissions (57.2%) were of female patients. The incidence of postoperative delirium was 3.6% (197 921 admissions). Compared with patients without postoperative delirium, patients with postoperative delirium were more likely to experience death or major complications (adjusted OR [aOR], 3.47; 95% CI, 3.41-3.53; P < .001), 30-day mortality (aOR, 2.77; 95% CI, 2.71-2.83; P < .001), and nonhome discharges (aOR, 3.96; 95% CI, 3.88-4.04; P < .001). Controlling for patient characteristics, the odds of postoperative delirium were higher for patients undergoing surgery in hospitals with a higher rate of postoperative delirium compared with hospitals with lower rates of postoperative delirium (median OR, 1.53; 95% CI, 1.50-1.56). Conclusions and Relevance In this national retrospective cohort study of more than 5.5 million hospitalizations, older individuals undergoing major noncardiac surgery who experienced postoperative delirium had 3.5-fold higher odds of death or major complications, 2.8-fold higher odds of death, and 4.0-fold higher odds of nonhome discharge. There was substantial variation in the hospital rate of postoperative delirium after accounting for patient risk, which suggests that this complication may be an appropriate target for hospital efforts to improve perioperative brain health, provided that delirium screening and coding accuracy are improved.

Association of Postoperative Delirium With Death or Major Complications, Death, and Nonhome Discharge. Adjusted odds ratios (ORs) were adjusted for patient demographics, payer status; urgency; admission source; frailty; comorbidities; surgical procedure; and day of the week, month, and year of admission. Unadjusted ORs were only adjusted for age and surgery. ORs greater than 1 represent increased postoperative delirium.

Postoperative delirium is a problem that hospitals should seek to improve for better perioperative brain health, and hopefully also its morbidity and mortality associations.

REFERENCES

HL Lander, et al. Postoperative Delirium in Older Adults Undergoing Noncardiac Surgery, JAMA Network Open (2025). DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.19467