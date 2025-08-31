BioMedWorks’ Newsletter

BioMedWorks’ Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philipp Conradi's avatar
Philipp Conradi
3d

Thank you very much, very interesting. That is heavy stuff and much demanding to me as I am a General Practitioner and not a molecular scientist. I see indeed a lot of young adults with hypermobility especially hypermobility of fingers and thumb and I wonder where does this comes from. You say it might be genetically, perhaps a gene variant of kallekreine. But whats about changes in developmental programming due to environmental toxins? Here a study which I found intruiging: Puttabyatappa, Murali et al. Developmental programming: Impact of prenatal bisphenol-A exposure onliver and muscle transcriptome of female sheep. ,,floppy by bisphenol'' - where is my error in reasoning?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BioMedWorks
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 BioMedWorks LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture