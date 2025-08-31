The search for the ‘cause’ of symptoms of the cogenital connective tissue syndrome, named Ehlers-Danlos, seems to be landing on protease targets. So far, three.

My past newsletter give background to the condition, and earlier research progress:

Tryptase

In my past newsletter, I reported on the discovery of an overexpression of a tryptase gene in patients with this diagnosis.

Schematic demonstrating unique α/β-tryptase heterotetrameric activity after mast cell degranulation on EMR2 and PAR2. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/378851435_Alpha-Tryptase_as_a_Risk-Modifying_Factor_for_Mast_Cell-Mediated_Reactions/figures

The genetic mutation that correlates with all three connected EDS conditions is the tryptase gene TPSAB1. Tryptase, the major secretory product of human mast cells, is found at higher-than-normal levels in the blood of hypermobile sufferers.

Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs)

Another research group focussed on the extracellular matrix enzymes.

Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) as regulators of extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling and plaque vulnerability. Abbreviations: EC: endothelial cell, VSMC: vascular smooth muscle cell, Ly: lymphocyte, MP: macrophage https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364752908_Extracellular_matrix_remodeling_biomarkers_in_coronary_artery_disease/figures?lo=1

Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS) is the most frequent type of EDS and is characterized by generalized joint hypermobility and musculoskeletal manifestations which are associated with chronic pain, and mild skin involvement along with the presence of more than a few comorbid conditions. … Variability in the spectrum and severity of symptoms and progression of hEDS patients’ phenotype likely depend on a combination of age, gender, lifestyle, and the probable multitude of genes involved in hEDS. However, considering the clinical overlap with other EDS forms, which lead to abnormalities in extracellular matrix (ECM), it is plausible that the mechanisms underlying hEDS pathogenesis also affect the ECM to a certain extent. Herein, we performed a series of in vitro studies on the secretome of hEDS dermal fibroblasts that revealed a matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) dysfunction as one of the major disease drivers by causing a detrimental feedback loop of excessive ECM degradation coupled with myofibroblast differentiation. We demonstrated that doxycycline-mediated inhibition of MMPs rescues in hEDS cells a control-like ECM organization and induces a partial reversal of their myofibroblast-like features, thus offering encouraging clues for translational studies confirming MMPs as a potential therapeutic target in hEDS … - N Chiarelli, et al.

I reported on MMP involvement in EDS in a previous newsletter: Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Update. More on the role of MMP, possible diagnostics, and dietary therapeutics

“A new theory proposes a folate-dependent hypermobility syndrome model based on clinical observations, and review of existing literature; hypermobility presentation may be dependent on folate status. Decreased methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR) activity disrupts the expression of the ECM-specific proteinase matrix metalloproteinase 2 (MMP-2), thus leading to elevated MMP-2 and MMP-2-mediated cleavage of the proteoglycan, decorin. Cleavage of decorin leads to extracellular matrix (ECM) disorganization and increased fibrosis. Folate deficiency may prevent key proteins from binding collagen to the extracellular matrix. This results in more elastic connective tissue, hypermobility, and a potential cascade of associated conditions. The model predicts ability to diagnose hypermobility and hypermobile EDS by looking for elevated blood folate levels and the MTHFR genetic variant.”

Kallikrein-15 (KLK15)

Now the Norris Lab at Medical University of South Carolina, in coordination with EDS patient support groups, have sussed out another important protease enzyme, Kallikrein-15.

Kallikreins interact with substrates in the extracellular matrix (ECM) within the connective tissue environment. This class of genes also plays roles in blood pressure regulation and immune cell function, related to EDS comorbidities [e.g. postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and mast cell activation syndrome.] Kallikrein’s interact with the innate immune system, and the complement system. They cleave complement 3 (C3) and 5 (C5) directly, generating C3a and C5a — potent anaphylatoxins that enhance inflammation upstream of mast cell activation. For example, the condition hereditary angioedema (HAE) involves dysregulation of the interlinked kallikrein system and the complement pathway, leading to excessive inflammation and tissue swelling.

Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS) is a common heritable connective tissue disorder that lacks a known genetic etiology. To identify genetic contributions to hEDS, whole exome sequencing was performed on families and a cohort of sporadic hEDS patients. A missense variant in Kallikrein-15 (KLK15 p. Gly226Asp), segregated with disease in two families and genetic burden analyses of 197 sporadic hEDS patients revealed enrichment of variants within the Kallikrein gene family. To validate pathogenicity, the variant identified in familial studies was used to generate knock-in mice. Consistent with our clinical cohort, Klk15G224D/+ mice displayed structural and functional connective tissue defects within multiple organ systems. These findings support Kallikrein gene variants in the pathogenesis of hEDS … - C Gensemer, ET AL.

(A) Pedigree of a multigenerational family with autosomal dominant hEDS. Black circles and squares represent those with a clinical hEDS diagnosis. Grey indicates those who are probable-hEDS. Unaffected individuals are black and unknown phenotypes and those whose DNA was not available are marked with an asterisk. Circles and squares represent females and males, respectively. WES was performed on the proband (IV-1) and IV-4 (arrow and arrowhead). ( B ) Pedigree of Family 2 showing genotype of KLK15 G226D/+ allele (G/A) in affected I-1 and II-1. ( C ) Chromatogram showing missense KLK15 variant (G/A). ( D, E ) RT-PCR for Klk15 mRNA in a subset of relevant murine and human connective tissues. RT(+/−) is presence or absence (negative control) of reverse transcriptase enzyme ( F ) KLK locus at 19q13.33 shows the proximity and directionality of individual KLK genes. Asterisks for each gene represent statistical enrichment in hEDS patients for KLK variants (*<0.05, **<0.01, *** <0.001 ****<0.0001), and the p-value of the entire locus (P=2.28E-14).

The authors went on to publish another article:

Highlights

• KLK15 identified as a novel disease gene in multiple families with hEDS

• Knock-in mice have tendon, skin and heart valve abnormalities similar to patients

• Knock-in mice show altered immune signaling and extracellular matrix organization

• Findings expand hEDS pathogenesis to proteolytic and immune dysregulation

Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS) is a debilitating multisystem condition characterized by joint hypermobility, chronic pain, and diverse comorbidities, yet its genetic basis remains undefined. Whole-exome sequencing of 200 hEDS patients revealed rare and low frequency variants in 14 of 15 kallikrein (KLK) genes, including a recurrent KLK15 missense variant (p.Gly226Asp) segregating in multiple families. KLK15, a secreted serine protease, is expressed in connective and immune tissues and interacts with extracellular matrix (ECM) components, including fibronectin and lysyl oxidase [an enzyme that helps in the formation of cross-links in collagen and elastin, encoded by the LOX gene.] A KLK15 knock-in mouse model recapitulated hEDS features in tendons and cardiac valves and exhibited dysregulated cytokine profiles. The variant altered KLK15 and LOX compartmentalization within the ECM, consistent with a dominant-negative effect. These findings identify KLK15 as a contributor to hEDS and reveal broader roles for kallikrein protease–ECM–immune crosstalk in connective tissue regulation. This study reframes hEDS as a condition involving matrix remodeling and immune signaling beyond collagen defects. - C Gensemer, et al.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Hypermobile syndromes are not rare. Some estimate up to 25% of the population may have some form of the condition. These insights inform the clinical picture and help to guide practitioners in the care of those affected by this affliction.

REFERENCES

N Chiarelli, et al. Matrix Metalloproteinases Inhibition by Doxycycline Rescues Extracellular Matrix Organization and Partly Reverts Myofibroblast Differentiation in Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Dermal Fibroblasts: A Potential Therapeutic Target? Cells. 2021 Nov 19;10(11):3236. doi: 10.3390/cells10113236

C Gensemer, ET AL. Variants in the Kallikrein Gene Family and Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Res Sq. [Preprint]. 2024 Jun 10:rs.3.rs-4547888. [Version 1] doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-4547888/v1

C Gensemer, et al. KLK15 Alters Connective Tissues in Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Online now 113343August 12, 2025 iScience, Volume 0, Issue 0, 113343 DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2025.113343