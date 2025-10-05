Antibacterial news update: AI discovered chemicals and an anion add-on
PREMIUM CONTENT subscriber access
My past newsletter brought you news on progress in the development of medication to battle pathogenic bacteria:
Bacteria Tid Bits: good news about battling bad bugs
Time again to bring forth the latest news in the field.
Highlights in this newsletter
Killing chronic wound bacteria with chlorate addition
AI drug development picks enterololin for Crohn’s disease
New antibiotic class potent against multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria
BioMedWorks’ Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to BioMedWorks’ Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.