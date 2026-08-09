Breakthroughs in fighting Plasmodium parasites, the causal agents of malaria
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I reported news on treating malaria, in a past newsletter:
Malaria Diagnostics in the wild
“Both babies and moms are often anemic and weakened by chronic bouts with malaria, putting them at further risk of death. A very clever inventor - Manu Prakash - created low cost paper product based centrifuges and microscopes to address the problem of diagnosing the infection in areas without power and machines.
He used origami folding to make a completely functional microscope out of paper - ”Foldascope” - that can identify the parasites in blood samples.”
What are these parasites? Plasmodium species
And who do they infect?
Chloroquine, developed from quinine of the cinchona tree, is no longer used due to resistance developed in most geographic areas.
Artemisinin, sweet wormwood, was used for centuries to treat this ancient infectious disease, but resistance to it too, is now pervasive.
Good news… researchers have discovered new effective therapeutics, using medicinal chemistry tools.
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