I reported news on treating malaria, in a past newsletter:

Malaria Diagnostics in the wild

“Both babies and moms are often anemic and weakened by chronic bouts with malaria, putting them at further risk of death. A very clever inventor - Manu Prakash - created low cost paper product based centrifuges and microscopes to address the problem of diagnosing the infection in areas without power and machines.

He used origami folding to make a completely functional microscope out of paper - ”Foldascope” - that can identify the parasites in blood samples.”

What are these parasites? Plasmodium species

Illustration of the life cycle of the parasites of the genus Plasmodium, which are the causal agents of malaria. - CDC

And who do they infect?

GIN AND TONIC Foto: Achim Schleuning

Chloroquine, developed from quinine of the cinchona tree, is no longer used due to resistance developed in most geographic areas.

Artemisinin, sweet wormwood, was used for centuries to treat this ancient infectious disease, but resistance to it too, is now pervasive.

Artemisinin is a bioactive compound present in the sweet wormwood plant ( Artemisia annua ) with a broad spectrum of antiviral and anti-inflammatory activity. Artemisinin as a phytomedicine is widely used for treatment of malaria as well as a pain reliever and antipyretic.

Good news… researchers have discovered new effective therapeutics, using medicinal chemistry tools.