Busting up amyloid aggregates with pomegranate plant extracts
Persephone Myth and Pomegranate Seeds
Pomegranate Seeds are symbolic in mythology, especially for Death and Rebirth. The myth of Persephone journey to the Underworld described why crops die each year and then come back and regrow.
Hades, the God of the Underworld, abducted Persephone. Her mother Demeter then froze the earth’s surface, to protest her loss. So Zeus commanded Hades to return Persephone, but he tricked her into eating a few pomegranate seeds. Because she had tasted the food of the underworld, she was forced to remain there a third of each year (the winter months), but allowed to spend the rest of the year with the gods above.
Well those sacred Pomegranate seeds are now being considered as a therapy for amyloidosis, as an extract from their plant can dissolve the deposits of tangled clusters that characterize the disease:
Patients usually have substantial amyloid deposition when diagnosed, so they require agents that can disrupt pre-existing amyloid.
