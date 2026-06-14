Past newsletters discussed the philosophy of mind, consciousness and collective unconscious described by Carl Jung. Incidents of synchronicity and cooperativity between and among multiple others, are indicative of this collective connection. To learn more, do use the search function at biomedworks.substack.com to see reports that go back for five years, so far.

Today we examine more phenomena of the mind:

Synching the words told and heard

Moms synch along with their kids

Watching together, remembering together

Language processing while unconscious

Surprising findings suggest a connected collective and also a functional unconscious mind.