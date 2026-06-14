Concentrating on cooperating consciousness: more research progress
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Past newsletters discussed the philosophy of mind, consciousness and collective unconscious described by Carl Jung. Incidents of synchronicity and cooperativity between and among multiple others, are indicative of this collective connection. To learn more, do use the search function at biomedworks.substack.com to see reports that go back for five years, so far.
Today we examine more phenomena of the mind:
Synching the words told and heard
Moms synch along with their kids
Watching together, remembering together
Language processing while unconscious
Surprising findings suggest a connected collective and also a functional unconscious mind.
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