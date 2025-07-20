BioMedWorks’ Newsletter

Extracellular Vesicles as Dynamic Crosslinkers for Bioactive Injectable Hydrogels, Matter (2025).

DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2025.102340. www.cell.com/matter/fulltext/S2590-2385(25)00383-2

Early experiments show that yogurt EV hydrogels are biocompatible and drive potent angiogenic activity within one week in immunocompetent mice, demonstrating that agricultural EVs not only enable fundamental biomaterials research but also hold therapeutic potential as a next-generation biotechnology.

