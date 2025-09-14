Keeping our teeth is a top priority. And the dental scientists have been busy this year. Let’s look at their latest.

Re-create enamel structure using water-based keratin films

Dentists figured out how to use hair keratin to make new tooth enamel. Keratin creates a coating when in contact with saliva’s minerals. It results in what looks and works like natural enamel.

Keratin organic matrix assembly and secondary structure characterization. A) Image showing a keratin film before mineralization, after rinsing in water for 3 days and dehydrating. B) PLM image of an organic keratin film depicting organic spherulites on its surface, * inset showing high magnification of a keratin spherulite with the characteristic birefringent Maltese-cross appearance. C) SEM showing a fan-like structure within the keratin film before mineralization. Self-assembly of the keratin films; D) Ker 5 , and E) Ker 10 , F) Ker 5 TE 1 , G) Ker 10 TE 1 . H) FTIR imaging of an organic film demonstrating an area where a spherulite was imaged with a light microscope. FTIR amide I (1600–1700 cm −1 ) corresponding to four different areas of the film were outlined on the chemical map and captured, and their corresponding secondary structure deconvolution percentages are presented in the relative pie charts.

Biomimetic protein-based platforms, with their hierarchical networks and optimal mechanical properties, show promising potential for hard tissue regeneration, including dental enamel. However, achieving aligned enamel-like apatite nanocrystals from organic matrices remains challenging. A simple organic-based approach to re-create the hierarchical enamel structure using water-based keratin films is reported. These films assemble via disulfide bridging into a fibrous organic network and birefringent spherulitic construction of predominant ordered β-sheet conformation. The flexible structure of keratin templates facilitates rearrangement of the secondary structures into α-helices upon mineralization, guiding the ordered growth of apatite nanocrystals. This system has shown potential in repairing early defective dental enamel lesions, restoring both optical appearance and mechanical properties. This study offers a promising, simple, and clinically-friendly method for developing novel protein-based matrices for hard tissue regeneration from naturally abundant sources. - S Gamea, et al.

Crystal characterization of keratin induced mineralized structure. A) HR-TEM images from a FIB milling lift-out of a mineralized structure illustrating three different zones: Top mineralized zone, middle interface zone, and base organic zone, highlighting 6 different areas on the FIB lamella numbered from 1 to 6, * inset showing SAED of the organic layer (1) revealing no crystallization pattern. B) SAED of the top mineralized spherulite zone demonstrating a poly-crystalline pattern. SAED of the top and middle zones, respectively. C) SAED of middle zone (interface) demonstrating arching in the crystalline pattern, which indicates a higher degree of organization and could be an indication of preferential orientation of the crystals by the keratin. D–H) HR-TEM of different areas on the FIB lamella numbered with respect to the numbers shown in A and demonstrating the crystal d-spacing that confirms the apatite phase. I) Dark field TEM image of the FIB lamella with the corresponding EDX analysis displaying the chemical compound distribution in the three zones, where the top zone is made up of large amounts of calcium and phosphorus, while the interface constitutes mainly fluoride. The base is made up entirely of carbon, sulphur, and nitrogen.

The keratin matrix directs mineral nucleation and crystal alignment, by protein adsorption which controls growth along the c-axis and modulates supersaturation. Thus, it mimics natural biomineralization pathways for enamel formation.

Pain protects against pressure

Researchers found the origin of the reflex that pops open the lower jaw - the craniofacial reflex. Healthy, active dental nerves are important for preserving teeth and avoiding traumatic damage with chewing.

EA Ronan, et al.

• In vivo calcium imaging enables real-time monitoring of intradental neurons

• Intradental neurons are mechano-nociceptors that respond to superficial tooth damage

• Activation of intradental neurons elicits pain identified via LabGym analysis

• Activation of intradental neurons triggers a protective jaw-opening reflex

The trigeminal sensory neurons that innervate the tooth’s vital interior —intradental neurons — are expected to drive severe pain, yet their contribution to healthy tooth sensation has not been explored. Here, we uncover a role for myelinated high-threshold mechano-nociceptors (intradental HTMRs) in tooth protection using in vivo Ca2+ imaging, opto-/chemogenetics, and the AI-driven behavioral analysis tool LabGym. Intradental HTMRs innervate the inner dentin through overlapping receptive fields and respond as the external structures of the tooth are damaged in the absence of either PIEZO2 or Na v 1.8. Whereas chemogenetic activation of intradental HTMRs results in a pain phenotype marked by facial and postural changes, their transient optogenetic activation triggers a rapid, jaw-opening reflex via contraction of the digastric muscle. Our work indicates that intradental HTMRs not only trigger pain but also protect the teeth by initiating a reflexive movement of the jaws when the teeth experience damage during chewing. - EA Ronan, et al.

Implants reconnect to sensory nerves

New implants utilize minimally invasive techniques to reconnect nerves to teeth, thus allowing the implant to have proprioception like a real tooth.

Translational implication of the trial investigation. Credit: Scientific Reports (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-99923-8

Periodontal ligament (PDL) consists mainly of collagen fiber bundles with specialized mechanoreceptors and free nerve endings that connect the cementum of the tooth root to alveolar bone and are vital for dental proprioceptive function. When a tooth is lost and replaced with a dental implant, osseointegration occurs without the intervening PDL, leading to a loss of proprioceptive function. Herein we report the placement, and healthy integration of an advanced dental implant in the socket of rat study models without facilitating the process of osseointegration, that could possibly impart proprioceptive features comparable to those noted in natural teeth. The experimental surgical procedure during dental implant installation in rat models involved various oral tissue structures surrounding the teeth as analogous to those in human subjects and therefore bears a significant clinical relevance. Additionally, the surgical procedure detailed here confers the advantages of its use to investigate not only dental implants but also could be explorative for a wide range of extra-oral implants for improved neural integration. - S Das, et al.

This breakthrough also could transform other types of bone implants, e.g. hip or knee replacements, to give them enhanced proprioception.

