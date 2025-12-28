Brain Gateways Where are the switches located for analgesia/anesthesia?

“But where exactly is the gate of ‘conscious awareness’, if there really is one. In a new study researchers identify a key area in the cortex that appears to be that long sought-after site; the anterior insular cortex acts as a switch between low level sensory information and higher level processing, that allows only the most important information to enter conscious awareness. At the point where consciousness slips away, the anterior insular cortex deactivates and this disrupts/shifts networks in the brain that support consciousness.”

Picking apart the puzzle pieces of the placebo effect. Examining the neural circuits involved in ‘honest’ placebo-induced pain relief.

“Our data provide direct evidence that psychological factors can influence nociceptive processing at the earliest stage of the central nervous system, namely the dorsal horn of the spinal cord. They also reveal that one mechanism of placebo analgesia is inhibition of spinal cord nociceptive processing, possibly mediated by the descending pain control system in a gate-control manner. - F Eippert, et al”

“Chronic back pain (CBP) is a leading cause of disability. Placebo treatments often provide as much pain relief as bona fide treatments, such as steroid injections. Open-label (honestly prescribed) placebos (OLPs) may relieve CBP without deception, but OLP mechanisms remain poorly understood. …

Brain mechanisms of OLP in a clinical population overlap with those of deceptive placebos in healthy volunteers, including engagement of prefrontal-brainstem pain modulatory pathways. YK Ashar, et al”

More info on Placebo: Neural circuit identified. We are hard wired to ‘relieve ourselves’ of pain.

“In this study, we found that μ-opioid signals in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) activate the descending pain inhibitory system to initiate placebo analgesia in neuropathic pain rats. … intrinsic opioid signaling in the mPFC disinhibits excitatory outflow to the vlPAG by suppressing MOR+ neurons, leading to descending pain inhibitory system activation that initiates placebo analgesia. -H Neyama, et al.”

“Clinical trials performed in 2016 with fMRI Imaging examined chronic pain treatment with duloxetine versus placebo and compared both to a matched no treatment group.

Our results show that clinical placebo pill ingestion shows stronger analgesia than no treatment. …. By modeling the expected placebo response in subjects receiving active drug treatment, we uncover a placebo-corrected drug response predictive brain signal and show that in some subjects the active drug tends to enhance predicted placebo response, while in others it interferes with it. - P Tétreault, et al”

We must also consider that the ‘nocebo effect’ can drive us into a state of illness … could pharma drug treatments be blocking our abilities to reverse it?

More research in this area is continuing to tease apart the particulars: