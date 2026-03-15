Reports of progress in transmission of energy across space without wires, have us anticipating a breakthrough across engineering and technology fields.

It sends power energy by traveling through electromagnetic fields, sound waves, lasers, or radio signals.

Optical Energy Transmission

NTT Inc. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) carried out an optical wi-fi energy transmission experiment utilizing a laser beam to wirelessly transmit vitality over a distance of 1 kilometer. By irradiating a laser beam with an optical energy of 1 kW, the crew succeeded in receiving 152 W of electrical energy. This marks the world’s highest effectivity of an optical wi-fi energy transmission utilizing a silicon photoelectric conversion ingredient in an setting with sturdy atmospheric turbulence. -https://energynews247.com/laser-wireless-power-transmission-breakthrough-could-transform-remote-energy-delivery/

Electromagnetic Energy Transmission

https://www.electricaltechnology.org/2026/02/finland-wireless-electricity-transmission.html

Finnish researchers revealed new ways to send electricity through the air without wires but instead guiding energy along controlled paths.

One team in Helsinki used strong sound waves to create “invisible wires,” the sound waves created an invisible channel to steer electricity.

Labs at Aalto and Oulu tested electromagnetic systems that could power devices without needing perfect alignment. Wireless charging is analogous to wireless communications — it involves the transfer of electrical charges via electromagnetic fields. Finnish engineers adopted resonant couplings and magnetic induction to make use of electromagnetic waves. The waves then work across distance if the systems are tuned to the same frequency.

Based on the fields of inductive power transmission and magnetic resonance, magnetic loop antennas transmit power wirelessly with relatively high efficiency across limited distances. Currently, it only works over short ranges and low power levels. So far, it can be used to charging small electronics, sensors, or robotic systems in controlled environments. These systems require specialized receivers with highly tuned electromagnetic fields in order to function.

Researchers are also advancing radio-frequency energy harvesting, capturing ambient electromagnetic signals to power low-energy devices.

Tesla’s wireless energy projects

Colorado Springs and Long Island

The pioneer engineer Nicola Tesla attempted to demonstrate his technology to generate wireless energy transmission, way back in late 1800’s. Many of today’s research relies on his earlier accomplishments.

Nikola Tesla had a bold and revolutionary vision for the world: the wireless transmission of electricity, a global system that could transmit electricity and information without the need for physical power lines. This idea culminated in the construction of the Wardenclyffe Tower on Long Island, New York, an ambitious project designed to demonstrate this theory and bring it into use. He envisioned this “World Wireless System” as being capable of using the Earth itself as a giant electrical circuit, providing power and communication signals, including telegraph and radio signals, around the globe. Tesla had begun experimenting with high-frequency alternating currents as early as 1891, and on September 2, 1897, he filed a patent for a system of transmitting electrical energy through the natural medium, using the Earth’s surface and ionosphere as a conductor (patent no. 645,576). This patent was granted on March 3, 1900. In 1899 Tesla traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to build a high-altitude laboratory and conduct large-scale experiments on wireless power transmission. He chose Colorado Springs not only for its elevation of more than 6,000 feet but its frequent lightning storms, which he felt were ideal conditions for his experiments. He believed these experiments in Colorado demonstrated the feasibility of wireless power transmission.- https://teslasciencecenter.org/teslas-wireless-power/

Hydroelectric Energy Generation

The spring meltdown of the snowpack, along with the spring rains, have brought about a bubbling brook flanking my house. It reminds me of Tesla’s great accomplishment: the building of the hydroelectric plant at Niagra Falls NY/Canada. It is still today providing electricity to the Great Lake regional grid.

Nikola Tesla and George Westinghouse built the first hydro-electric power plant in 1895 in Niagara Falls and started the electrification of the world.

https://www.teslasociety.com/adams.htm

https://www.teslasociety.com/niagarafalls.htm

Please view this video to learn more from this truly remarkable genius: