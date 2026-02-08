Estradiol: role in memory and learning
Past newsletter explored the relationship of dopamine and memory formation:
Forgetting is an active, not passive, process. And dopamine is involved
And another looked at estradiol effects on dopamine neurocircuits:
Drug combo beats placebo in treating alcohol abuse. with less nausea, too.
In this newsletter, we look further into the roles for estradiol in learning, memory formation, and emotional memory processing in the threat neurocircuit.
