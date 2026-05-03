Eye opening news mashup: ophtho updates
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Past newsletters include info on:
Seems that it is time for another look in the eyes of research progress.
This newsletter describes discoveries in:
Vit B3, nicotinamide, to treat glaucoma via trabecular cells
Recovery of sight in the blind
Excess accommodation is behind more myopia
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