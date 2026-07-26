The ciliary body of the eye produces aqueous humor (AH) to nourish avascular ocular tissues. and it contributes to the intraocular pressure (IOP). The balance between AH inflow and outflow maintains IOP. Elevated IOP is a major risk factor for developing glaucoma.

In a past newsletter, I reported on treatments for glaucoma tested in mouse and primate glaucoma experimental models:

“Yet another article highlights nutrients’ benefit in preventing glaucoma.

The trabecular meshwork (TM) helps maintain normal eye pressure by draining the eye‘s fluid. It is located in the limbal region, at the border between the cornea and the sclera. It includes metabolically sensitive cell subtypes that dysfunction, in a genetic mouse model of glaucoma, leading to increased intraocular pressure.

A mouse model carrying a dominant mutation in Lmx1b, develops glaucoma. TM cells of Lmx1bV265D/+ mice have swollen mitochondria with a reduced cristae area, suggesting mitochondrial dysfunction in the initiation of IOP elevation in this mice model. When treated with nicotinamide/vitamin B3 this led to lower eye pressure and fewer signs of the anatomical changes linked to glaucoma progression, compared to the mice that did not receive treatment.”

“A new study reports success with adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9)–mediated expression of matrix metalloproteinase-3 (MMP-3) to increase outflow in two murine models of glaucoma and in nonhuman primates. Long-term AAV9 transduction of the corneal endothelium in the nonhuman primate is safe and well tolerated. MMP-3 expression also increased outflow in experiments with donor human eyes.”

We now have more information that describes the lymphatic drainage system of the orbits. Here we describe the anterior and posterior anatomy and its related molecular aspects.

These experimental models can be used to test drugs that hope to promote improved lymphatic drainage from the eye. And in doing so, prevent blindness and dementia.