Cape Cod - Barb Tracy

[fyi…. My addiction to alliteration comes from emulating my mentor model, Joan Didion. And, it is most effective when applied to headlines. ]

Here we are at the Fifth Year Anniversary of my BioMedWorks newsletter: “Highlighting my interesting finds from medicine, biology, science. Paid PREMIUM CONTENT: expanded reports on current discoveries and developments with commercial potential. Use key word search for topics. Fake news free, propanganda purged.”

Dear Readers, in order to churn out at least one newsletter per week, I must wade through miles of flotsam, garbage and sewage floating in those seas of science publications. So much blatant fraud, propaganda, and manipulations. Agenda 2030 is very much alive pushing communism and the climate change hoax, along with race baiting for civil wars. Why are they still doing this silliness? My guess is … to feed the AI training protocols information to get them to form their overt biases.

And I am also finding that authors are stealing old research published prior to 2000, from articles that had been ‘scanned in’ and therefore, not easily searchable by those AI engines. Claiming the ideas as new and their own. I assume they think us Boomer scientists won’t notice their theft being recycled. Everything old is new again.

As for the “State of Science” in November 2025, the reveal stage continues in full force. More and more papers are being retracted due to fraud, and not just those surrounding the scamdemic. It goes across all fields.

As yet, I see no clear path set, for building up new frameworks.

Two Year Substack Anniversary: where do we go from here? 11/11/22

“I am eager to leave behind the chaotic corrupt deceptive ‘science’ world. As we root out the bad players and disclose their lies, we need to keep in our minds, with what will we replace it? The void will quickly fill up again with nefarious characters unless we remain alert and skeptical. We need to actively build a framework with checks and balances. And most of all, TEACH the next generation our traditions of excellence.”

Dancing Birch Trees, Great Barrington - Barb Tracy

Yes, indeed, first we need JUSTICE. We need to reward the good and punish the bad. It is my belief that classified tribunals have been taking place out of sight, in the background, for the past several years. However, the public must see it all if they are to gain the knowledge of these consequences for offences. When will that ever happen?!

Along with Andrew Huff PhD, I want to provide good examples of scientists and doctors who do have integrity and honesty. Hopefully, these newsletters succeed in maintaining that hope.

““I tried to instead find inspiring, clever, encouraging innovations in science, medicine and engineering. Whenever possible, I endeavoured to connect the dots from disparate areas into a new whole picture. I wanted to recognize those who followed their ideals and honored the trust placed in them.” - Nov 2021”

I will continue down this road, for now, and for the foreseeable future.

For My Work Is Not Yet Done.

Four Year Anniversary: What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been. 11/11/24

“As I look back, I see the evolution and maturation of my understanding.

I hope my readers evolved alongside with me. And that they will follow along this path into the next years, too. Anticipating, eagerly, the uncovering of discoveries, hidden in our past. All the while, we expose all of the lies. Let the deceptive dogmas meet their overdue deaths. Too, will come, the dissolution of the establishment — in pharma, research, healthcare, public health.”

Yes, we will come together, will get it done.

Remember Dear Readers, you are not alone …

Are you sick and tired of bein’ lied to?

Getting kinda bored of being ignored?

Can’t find the tribe that you belong to?

Oh, my friend, you are not alone.

Are you tired beggin’ for some answers?

Are you scared you won’t make it out alive?

Does it make you sick when truth is censored?

Oh, my friend, you are not alone.

Oh, you are not alone here, don’t fear

You are not alone here, no way

There’s plenty more others here, yeah, yeah...

My friend, oh, you are not alone.