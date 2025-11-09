My past newsletters looked at the phenomena involved in erasing memories, not just encoding them. Forgetting is a finely-tuned process that the brain invests with energy and effort.

Sleeping to Forget

“Dreams are involved in the processing and integration of emotional content, facilitating emotional regulation and the resolution of emotional conflicts. When dreaming, reactivity to emotional stimuli is reduced. There is decreased arousal in response to negative stimuli when reactivating such memories during REM stage sleep, but not during slow wave sleep (SWS).

The working hypothesis is that dreams play an active, rather than a passive, role in emotional memory processing.”

“Forgetting is part of normal brain function due to the limited capacity of the brain. But what is forgotten doesn’t completely go away and can be reactivated with a kind of jump start. The memory and the learning just become harder to access during the forgetting process but remain in some form:

Using the aversive olfactory learning of pathogenic bacteria in C. elegans, we show that forgetting generates a novel state of the nervous system that is distinct from the naive state or the learned state. A transient exposure to the training condition or training odorants reactivates this novel state to elicit the previously learned behavior. An AMPA receptor and a type II serotonin receptor act in the central neuron of the learning circuit to decrease and increase the speed to reach this novel state, respectively. - He Liu, et al”

Forgetting is an active process requiring protein synthesis. The worm experimental model gives insights as to its basic essentials. Other studies looking at olfactory paradigms in these worms identified diverse regulators of forgetting, indicating that multiple pathways and mechanisms are involved. This study highlights the specific roles of dopamine and its receptors.

Dopamine release from ADE and CEP neurons promotes forgetting. Credit: Flinders University

Forgetting, the inability to retrieve previously encoded memories, is an active process involving neurotransmission, second messenger signalling and cytoskeletal modifications. Forgetting is thought to be essential to remove irrelevant memories and to increase the capacity to encode new memories. Therefore, identifying key regulators of active forgetting is crucial to advance our understanding of neuroplasticity. In this study, we utilised the compact and tractable Caenorhabditis elegans model to investigate the role of the neurotransmitter dopamine in forgetting. We conducted butanone associative learning assays based on an established protocol and used mutant strains deficient in dopamine synthesis (tyrosine hydroxylase CAT-2 and dopamine transporter DAT-1) and signalling (G protein-coupled receptors DOP-1, DOP-2 and DOP-3) to assess the impact on learning and memory retention. Learning was measured immediately post-training, and memory retention was evaluated every 0.5 h up to 2 h. Our results show that animals lacking dopamine display a modest enhancement in learning relative to wild-type, with the learned association persisting for at least 2 h after training. We also found that D2-like receptors DOP-2 and DOP-3 act together to modulate the forgetting process, with D1-like receptor DOP-1 functioning redundantly. Furthermore, re-expression of CAT-2 tyrosine hydroxylase in ADE and/or CEP neurons was unable to rescue the memory retention phenotype observed in cat-2 mutants, suggesting that dopamine release from all dopaminergic neurons is required to modulate forgetting. These findings highlight the critical role of dopamine in forgetting, consistent with findings in Drosophila, and suggest potential relevance for understanding memory retention during healthy ageing and in conditions with dopamine imbalances such as Parkinson’s disease. - A McMillen, et al.

The researchers trained the worms to associate a specific scent with food, then observed how long the memory of that association lasted. The worms that could not produce dopamine held onto the memory much longer when compared to normal worms. Without dopamine, the forgetting process took much longer. And, the whole dopamine system needs to be fully working in order for forgetting to happen properly.

Forgetting is a form of learning

“Forgetting” may manifest as a form of learning — a functional feature of the brain, allowing it to interact dynamically with a changing environment.

L Autore, et al.

• Retroactive interference causes forgetting by the competition of two memory engrams

• Forgotten engrams can be expressed or updated by reexposure to training cues

• Artificial reactivation of engram cells rescues interference-induced forgetting

• Interference is an active process that requires the activation of the suppressed engram

Long-term memories are stored as configurations of neuronal ensembles, termed engrams. Although investigation of engram cell properties and functionality in memory recall has been extensive, less is known about how engram cells are affected by forgetting. We describe a form of interference-based forgetting using an object memory behavioral paradigm. By using activity-dependent cell labeling, we show that although retroactive interference results in decreased engram cell reactivation during recall trials, optogenetic stimulation of the labeled engram cells is sufficient to induce memory retrieval. Forgotten engrams may be reinstated via the presentation of similar or related environmental information. Furthermore, we demonstrate that engram activity is necessary for interference to occur. Taken together, these findings indicate that retroactive interference modules engram expression in a manner that is both reversible and updatable. Inference may constitute a form of adaptive forgetting where, in everyday life, new perceptual and environmental inputs modulate the natural forgetting process. - L Autore, et al.

This study furthers our understanding of the role of memory engram cells in the process of forgetting. It shows that forgetting is an active process modulating memory. Interference causes adaptive forgetting, where newly formed engrams compete to shape memory in real life.

