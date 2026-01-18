Fun facts about fats: better brain with cheese and creams
And with APOE-ε2 alleles.
The news is all a-buzz about the new inverted food pyramid guidance from HHS. Floating along on the tippy-top are the animal fats - they are good for you!
High-fat cheeses include varieties such as cheddar, Brie and Gouda; high-fat creams include whipping cream, double cream and clotted cream. Now they are regarded as super good brain food. Indulge away !
Researchers analyzed data from 27,670 people in Sweden. They were followed for an average of 25 years. During the study, 3,208 people developed dementia. Those who ate more high-fat cheese had a lower risk of dementia, especially vascular dementia.
Background and Objectives. The association between dairy intake and dementia risk remains uncertain, especially for dairy products with varying fat contents. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between high-fat and low-fat dairy intake and dementia risk. Methods This study used data from a prospective cohort in Sweden, the Malmö Diet and Cancer cohort, which consisted of community-based participants who underwent dietary assessment at baseline (1991–1996). Dietary intake was evaluated using a comprehensive diet history method that combined a 7-day food diary, a food frequency questionnaire, and a dietary interview. Dementia cases were identified through the Swedish National Patient Register until December 31, 2020, and cases diagnosed until 2014 were further validated. The primary outcome of the study was all-cause dementia, and the secondary outcomes were Alzheimer disease (AD) and vascular dementia (VaD). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratio (HR) and 95% CI. Results. This study included 27,670 participants (mean baseline age 58.1 years, SD 7.6; 61% female). During a median of 25 years of follow-up, 3,208 incident dementia cases were recorded. Consumption of ≥50 g/d of high-fat cheese (>20% fat) was associated with a reduced risk of all-cause dementia (HR 0.87; 95% CI, 0.78–0.97) and VaD (HR 0.71, 95% CI 0.52–0.96) compared with lower intake (<15 g/d). An inverse association between high-fat cheese and AD was found among APOE ε4 noncarriers (HR 0.87, 95% CI 0.76–0.99, p-interaction = 0.014). Compared with no consumption, individuals consuming ≥20 g/d of high-fat cream (>30% fat) had a 16% lower risk of all-cause dementia (HR 0.84, 95% CI 0.72–0.98). High-fat cream consumption was inversely associated with the risk of AD and VaD. Consumption of low-fat cheese, low-fat cream, milk (high-fat and low-fat), fermented milk (high-fat and low-fat), and butter showed no association with all-cause dementia. Discussion. Higher intake of high-fat cheese and high-fat cream was associated with a lower risk of all-cause dementia, whereas low-fat cheese, low-fat cream, and other dairy products showed no significant association. APOE ε4 status modified the association between high-fat cheese and AD. - Y Du, et al.
Apolipoprotein E status stuff
Apolipoproteins are proteins that bind lipids to form lipoproteins, and transport them in blood, cerebrospinal fluid and lymph.
Apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene as a strong delirium risk factor independently of dementia.
Delirium is an acute change in cognition, common in hospitalized older adults, and associated with high healthcare and human cost; however, delirium’s genetic and proteomic background remains poorly understood. Here we conducted a genetic meta-analysis on delirium using multi-ancestry data from the UK Biobank, FinnGen, All of Us Research Program and Michigan Genomics Initiative cohorts (n = 1,059,130; 11,931 cases), yielding the Apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene as a strong delirium risk factor independently of dementia. A multi-trait analysis of delirium with Alzheimer disease identified five delirium genetic risk loci. Plasma proteins associated with up to 16-year incident delirium in UK Biobank (n = 32,652; 541 cases) revealed protein biomarkers implicating brain vulnerability, inflammation and immune response processes. Incorporating proteomic and genetic evidence via Mendelian randomization, colocalization and druggability analyses, we indicate potentially useful drug target proteins for delirium. Combining proteins, APOE-ε4 status and demographics significantly improved incident delirium prediction compared to demographics alone. Our results provide insight into delirium’s etiology and may guide further research on clinically relevant biomarkers. -V Raptis, et al.
See also past newsletters discussing delirium:
APOE allele frequency relates to SuperAger status.
SuperAgers are oldest-old adults with intact sharp memory performance. A study examined apolipoprotein E (APOE) allele frequency in SuperAgers cohort compared to controls and Alzheimer’s disease dementia cases.
Highlights
Apolipoprotein E (APOE) allele frequency differs between SuperAgers and Alzheimer's disease dementia cases
APOE allele frequency differs between SuperAgers and controls
METHODS In 18,080 participants from eight cohorts, harmonized clinical diagnostics and memory, executive function, and language domain scores were used to identify SuperAgers, cases, and controls across age-defined bins. RESULTS. NHW SuperAgers had significantly lower frequency of APOE-ε4 alleles and higher frequency of APOE-ε2 alleles compared to all cases and controls, including oldest-old controls. Similar patterns were found in a small yet substantial sample of NHB SuperAgers; however, not all comparisons with controls reached significance. DISCUSSION We demonstrated strong evidence that APOE allele frequency relates to SuperAger status. -A Durant, et al.
