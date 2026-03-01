Once again, we need to rethink the basic fundamentals of biology. What defines cellular life? What defines a parasitic lifeform? What then, are viruses?

Biological Dogma

A giant virus, referred to as a girus, is a virus larger than 200-300 nanometers, which makes them visible under light microscopy, containing a double-stranded DNA genome size greater than 200-300 kb pairs. All known giant viruses belong to the phylum Nucleocytoviricota. Giant viruses can infect many types of eukaryotic hosts, including amoebae, algae, lepidopterans, and humans, throughout the natural environment. They are capable of replication in both the host cell nucleus and cytoplasm.

Homeostasis requires maintaining control over the synthesis of new proteins, and therefore cells evolved mechanisms to regulate the timing, levels, and localization of genome translation processes.

Evolution of complex cellular life required the emergence of mechanisms that can regulate protein synthesis and thus the composition of the proteome. Key among these mechanisms is the sequential expansion of translation factors, which regulate ribosome function to control protein synthesis in a temporal, localization-specific, and RNA-specific manner.

Viruses also encode proteins involved in DNA replication and transcription, but dogma states that all viruses share a universal dependence on their host’s cell translation machinery for their own viral protein synthesis.

Eukaryotic cells use 7-methylguanosine-capped mRNAs and a cap-binding complex, eIF4F, that then can specifically recognize this mRNA modification, to drive the initiation of protein synthesis on ribosomes. In contrast, typical viruses have no protein synthesis machinery, and instead co-opt host ribosomes through other initiation pathways and the use of unique mRNA features such as internal ribosome entry sites.

However, the discovery and characterization of a eukaryotic translation-initiation complex in giant viruses, now expands this paradigm of eucaryotic cellular life to also include viruses.

Giant DNA viruses encode a cap-binding complex homologous to eIF4F, the defining translation-initiation complex of eukaryotes. The viral cap-binding complex is required for viral protein synthesis and enables an unusual degree of replication plasticity under altered host conditions. - . J Maximilian Fels, et al.

• Giant DNA viruses encode a functional cap-binding complex, termed vIF4F

• A vIF4F-mediated translational switch drives synthesis of viral structural proteins

• Methylated adenosine at the +1 position allows for selective translation of viral mRNAs

• Giant DNA viruses encoding vIF4F replicate under prohibitive host stress conditions

In contrast to living organisms, viruses were long thought to lack protein synthesis machinery and instead depend on host factors to translate viral transcripts. Here, we discover that giant DNA viruses encode a distinct and functional IF4F translation-initiation complex to drive protein synthesis, thereby blurring the line between cellular and acellular biology. During infection, eukaryotic IF4F on host ribosomes is replaced by an essential viral IF4F that regulates viral translation, virion formation, and replication plasticity during altered host states. Structural dissection of viral IF4F reveals that the mRNA cap-binding subunit mediates exclusive interactions with viral mRNAs, constituting a molecular switch from translating host to viral proteins. Thus, our study establishes that viruses express a eukaryotic translation-initiation complex for protein synthesis, illuminating a series of evolutionary innovations in a core process of life. - J Maximilian Fels, et al.

Did viruses contribute to the expansion of transcript-specific translation mechanisms that are important in specializing the function of eukaryotic cells? Although viruses are pathogens, they also drive molecular evolution across all domains of life.

The viral vIF4F complex works efficiently to replicate under stress conditions, revealing that viral expression of eukaryotic-like translation machinery might convey evolutionary advantages.

This horizontal transfer of core cellular genes to giant DNA viruses and the emergence of novel viral replication strategies seem to have erased the boundaries between cellular and acellular biology.

The ability of viral infection to promote protein synthesis plasticity in response to environmental and intrinsic stresses could act as a factor shaping the evolution of cellular plasticity. These giant DNA viruses also contain genes related to photosynthesis, DNA maintenance/repair, energy metabolism, and several biosynthetic pathways. They encode genes not found in other viruses, such as those involved in glycolysis and the TCA cycle, fermentation, and the cytoskeleton. Giant viruses from the deep ocean, terrestrial sources, and human patients even contain genes encoding cytochrome P450 (CYP; P450) enzymes.

Thus, viral evolution could more broadly shape biological and ecological community dynamics.

The two main hypotheses now being proposed are:

that giruses evolved from small viruses by picking up DNA from host organisms;

or that they evolved from very complicated organisms via genome reduction, losing various functions including self-reproduction.

