Glymphatics, the lymph vessels that ferry fluid through and around the brain, are a recent discovery and now are a prolific source of new research. My past newsletters reported on some of its important aspects.

Deep Dive into Dementia: Some surprising therapeutics proposed

“The big news coming just a year after this, was the discovery of brain’s lymphatic system - glymphatics. It was aptly named, “the garbage truck of the brain” because it flushed out the toxins floating in the brain parenchyma, through the neuropil, with each heart beat arterial pulse. Their results show that during sleep a plumbing system may open, letting fluid flow rapidly through the brain. The glymphatic system helps control the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, long thought to be a glial/astrocyte function.”

Further facts on glymphatics: Mapping out their passageways

“Spontaneous slow oscillations have been described in the rat olfactory bulb local field potential, even in the absence of respiration. What is the origin of these oscillations? Jammal Salameh et al. discovered a subpopulation of neurons within the olfactory bulb that can directly sense cardiovascular pressure pulsations. The modulation of their excitability is transduced by mechanosensitive ion channels. Thus, there exists a fast pathway for the interoception of heartbeat whereby arterial pressure pulsations within the brain modulate neuronal activity.”

Mobilizing glymph to manage migraine

“The glymphatic vessel diameter is regulated by smooth muscle tone. It opens and closes in response to neurochemical inputs.”

Keep an eye on ophthalmology

“Recently, researchers report using retinal scans to see these deposits in early stages of the pathology. To see how it disposes this waste, lab mice were injected in their eyes with fluorescently labelled amyloid beta proteins, which were then traced, showing shuttling through the optic nerve. Hours later, fluorescent proteins were found carried all the way into neck lymph nodes.”

Mast cells are guardians of the glymphatics

“Bidirectional communication between the brain and periphery must be maintained during homeostasis to facilitate normal brain functioning … This new article links mast cells to this regulation of CNS lymph flow, influx and efflux. When bacteria are detected, they block fluid movement out of the brain and pathogen access into the brain.”

New research reports now point to glymphatic drainage dynamics for cause of brain fog arising following sleep deprivation and with aging.