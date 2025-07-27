More details emerge to describe how gut bugs can regulate food intake. New research shows that intestinal PYY-labelled neuropod cells use TLR5 to sense luminal flagellin and then rapidly transduce this microbial stimulus to the vagus nerve, to communicate to the brain.

Flagellins are the principal component of bacterial flagella, responsible for bacterial motility.

By Yutaka Tsutsumi, M.D.ProfessorDepartment of PathologyFujita Health University School of Medicine

Flagellins contain a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) epitope, a region recognized by the immune receptor TLR5.

Toll Receptor 5 is found in the gut intestine, including their neuropod cells. In the colon, vagal neurons form neuroepithelial circuits with neuropod cells, labelled by the neuromodulator PYY, a satiety-inducing neuropeptide.