My past newsletters are oldies but goodies and deserve a relook and peruse.

Time to celebrate the Summer Solstice!

Today the sun has stood still… staying for the longest day time of the year.

In Celtic societies, the summer solstice is known as Litha. People gather at Stonehenge for day and night long celebrations watching the sun align and shine through a certain point in the structure. This day is a happy celebration of the sun.

And for my readers from Down Under, I recognize that today, too, is Your (Winter) Solstice:

Winter Solstice BioMedWorks · December 20, 2024 The shortest day and longest night of the year inspire winter solstice traditions in anticipation of the sun's return. Read full story

And Happy Midsummers Day!

The Nordic societies have long celebrated today as one of their favorite holidays - Midsummers’ Day. Fun times to be had by all!

Mudpies vs sandcastles, which is best for kids? BioMedWorks · June 23, 2024 Advancing urbanisation and fragmentation of habitats along with the increase of immunological non-communicable diseases in developed countries led to the formulation of the biodiversity hypothesis. It is based on the fact that nature is one of the richest sources of microbial input, and that reduced exposure to natural environments and biodiversity may… Read full story

Today is also Father’s Day - say hooray for the Dads!

Here in the USA we honor all the Dads on the third sunday of June. This year it coincides with the the Solstice. So sing out their praises on today, too.