Happy Fathers' Day! Happy Midsummer Day! Happy Summer Solstice!
Jumble of my past posts on these holidays
My past newsletters are oldies but goodies and deserve a relook and peruse.
Time to celebrate the Summer Solstice!
Today the sun has stood still… staying for the longest day time of the year.
In Celtic societies, the summer solstice is known as Litha. People gather at Stonehenge for day and night long celebrations watching the sun align and shine through a certain point in the structure. This day is a happy celebration of the sun.
And for my readers from Down Under, I recognize that today, too, is Your (Winter) Solstice:
And Happy Midsummers Day!
The Nordic societies have long celebrated today as one of their favorite holidays - Midsummers’ Day. Fun times to be had by all!
Today is also Father’s Day - say hooray for the Dads!
Here in the USA we honor all the Dads on the third sunday of June. This year it coincides with the the Solstice. So sing out their praises on today, too.
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