Digitalis purpurea , the foxglove

My past newsletter re-examined therapies for heart failure …

… where ‘old school’ dogmas were challenged by new data.

As well, my prior research (Kragie and Sekovski) showed that low doses of theophylline, an old school drug used to treat ‘cardiac asthma’, was safe and effective when used in the elderly presenting with heart failure and bradyarrhythmia. [ see Treating bradyarrhythmias without using pacemakers.]

Now the fountain of medical news, pours forth more shake ups to help us rethink cardiac care protocols.

Highlights: