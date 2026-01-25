New research reports featuring the kidney, include the following:

Glucagon, a renal requirement: essential kidney physiology

SAM to the rescue: Targeting metabolic signaling mitigates the harm from immune responses

Pressure sensing PIEZO2 in kidney too

But do also peruse past related newsletters for more information

Renal Regeneration via salt and fluid manipulations

Key kidney care leading to longevity

Is Vitamin B12 involved in Multiple Sclerosis? and Kidney Inflammatory Disease

Kidney stones and gout: Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors help