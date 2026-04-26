Previous newsletter described the risks associated with general anesthesia given to children:

Conclusion was, putting kids under should be a last resort.

“think twice, cut once”

Now research reports that when given the chance, kids’ protoplasm kicks in to heal bone fractures without needing surgical orthopedic interventions.

Broken wrists

Broken wrists are among the most common injuries in children. Severely displaced distal radial fractures, are routinely treated with immediate surgery, by closed reduction under sedation or general anaesthesia, followed by Kirschner wire or plate fixation. It provides immediate bone alignment, but at the cost of anesthesia risks, procedural pain, infection risks and complications such as re-displacement and wire-related problems.

However children have a superpower: the ability to straighten broken bones, in a process called remodeling. So could a plaster cast achieve the same long-term result as surgical reduction/fixation, yet without exposing children to the risks of such an operation?

The CRAFFT trial (Children's Radius Acute Fracture Fixation Trial) recruited 750 children aged 4–10 from 49 hospitals across the U.K. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either surgical fixation or treatment with a plaster cast.

Trial profile - DC Perry, et al.

Patients were evaluated at regular intervals. At three months, children subjected to surgery, reported a slightly better arm function. However, by six and 12 months, there was no difference in recovery; any early advantages from surgery did not persist, with no difference between groups.

PROMIS Upper Extremity Scale Scores at each trial timepoint in the surgical reduction and non-surgical casting groups. Data are PROMIS Upper Extremity Scale Scores (95% CI). Higher scores indicate better upper extremity function. PROMIS=Patient Report Outcomes Measurement System. - DC Perry, et al.

These findings show that a nonsurgical, cast-first approach delivers similar long-term recovery while reducing the risks associated with surgery and costs. Therefore, most children with a severely broken wrist can best be treated without surgical interventions.

Children's bones are still growing, they have a remarkable capacity to heal themselves. Let them do so.

Non-Surgical Treatment for Club Foot

I trained at the University of Iowa Orthopedics department and learned that the best way to correct a newborn’s clubfoot is without surgery, using casts and exercises, instead. It is called, “the Ponseti Method” named after the orthopedist who pioneered the approach.

" Parents of infants born with clubfeet may be reassured that their baby, if otherwise normal, when treated by expert hands will have normal looking feet with normal function for all practical purposes. The well treated clubfoot is no handicap and is fully compatible with normal, active life ."

Ignacio Ponseti, M.D.

https://ponseti.medicine.uiowa.edu/

Only after 4 weeks of treatment

Clubfoot is a congenital pathological anatomy of the foot. Past interventions included surgical methods. However…

We believe this lack of understanding has resulted in poor correction of the initial deformity accompanied by severe iatrogenic deformities. An immediate correction of the anatomic position of the displaced bones is, in fact, impossible. Any attempt to roughly realign the talonavicular, talocalcaneal, and calcaneocuboid joints requires wire fixation through the joint cartilage. Inevitably, the joint cartilage, as well as the joint capsules, are damaged and joint stiffness sets in. A few reports indicate that surgery is almost invariably followed by deep scarring, which appears to be particularly severe in infants. In addition, the average failure rate of clubfoot surgery is 25% (range 13% to 50%) and many complications can occur including wound problems, persistent forefoot supination, loss of reduction and recurrence, overcorrection of the hindfoot, dorsal subluxation of the navicular, and loss of normal motion of the ankle and subtalar joints. - MB Dobbs, JA Morcuende, CA Gurnett, IV Ponseti.

But, in the 1940s, orthopedic doctor Ignacio Ponseti conducted several studies on the pathological and functional anatomy of the clubfoot, which helped him to perfect what came to be known as the “Ponseti Method”. It is now the gold standard for clubfoot treatment as it is safe and effective. It is based on gentle and repetitive manipulations to stretch the soft tissues progressively, followed by weekly cast immobilization. As a last step, in those with equinus (tight, shortened Achilles), some may require a brief percutaneous cut of the Achilles tendon after the serial casting in order to achieve full dorsiflexion; then a final cast is applied for a few weeks to achieve tendon healing. Bracing the foot continues until walking stage.

No general surgery, no anesthesia needed.

REFERENCES

DC Perry, et al. Non-surgical casting versus surgical reduction for children with severely displaced distal radial fractures (the CRAFFT Study): a multicentre, randomised, controlled non-inferiority trial and economic evaluation. The Lancet (2026). DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(26)00409-5. www.thelancet.com/journals/lan … (26)00409-5/fulltext

MB Dobbs, JA Morcuende, CA Gurnett, IV Ponseti. Treatment of idiopathic clubfoot: an historical review. Iowa Orthop J. 2000;20:59-64.