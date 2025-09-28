Lactate is predominantly produced by skeletal muscle, brain, skin, intestines, and erythrocytes.

D(-) and L(+) LACTIC ACID

Liver

Researchers found that obese mice and also obese people have higher levels of D-lactate, in their blood. Unlike the L-lactate generated by muscle use, the D-lactate derives from gut microbes. Using a biodegradable polymer as a gut substrate trap to bind up the D-lactate while still in the gut, it prevents its absorption. When fed this trap, mice lowered their - blood glucose, insulin resistance, and liver inflammation and fibrosis — without having to change their diet or body weight.

D-lactate from the gut microbiota influences blood glucose and fatty liver disease. Trapping D-lactate in the gut improves blood glucose and lowers liver inflammation and fibrosis during obesity.

• Blood D-lactate is higher during obesity in mice and humans

• Gut microbiota is the main source of D-lactate in mice

• Microbiota-derived D-lactate raises host blood glucose

• A gut substrate trap of D-lactate lowers blood glucose and MAFLD in obese mice

L-lactate participates in metabolism, including the Cori cycle, but less is known about D-lactate. We found that circulating D-lactate was higher in humans and mice with obesity. D-lactate increased hepatic glycogen, triglycerides, and blood glucose more than equimolar L-lactate in mice. Stable isotope analyses showed that D-lactate is metabolized in mice and in hepatocytes to pyruvate, TCA intermediates, lipids, and glucose. The gut microbiota is the main source of blood D-lactate. Colonization of mice with a bacterial strain that produced D-lactate elevated blood glucose more than an L-lactate producer. Oral delivery of a biocompatible polymer that traps gut D-lactate, forcing fecal excretion, lowered blood glucose and insulin resistance in obese mice in a polymer length- and dose-dependent manner. This D-lactate trap lowered hepatic inflammation and fibrosis in mice with metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD)/metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Therefore, microbial-derived D-lactate contributes to host glucose and lipid metabolism and can be trapped to improve metabolic disease during obesity. - H Fang, et al.

Brain

Exercise benefits the brain, through a chain of processes resulting in the release of the hormone BDNF. Produced by the liver, brain, skeletal muscle, and fat tissue, BDNF promotes the growth, survival, and maintenance of nerve cells.

Illustrative overview of the general study design (A) and experimental trial protocol (B) . (A) Of the participants enrolled (50% female), six were assigned to the control group and twelve to the experimental group. The control group participated in one trial and the experimental group in two, in randomized order. (B) Biopsy needles indicate muscle biopsy time points. Blood vials indicate blood sampling time points. Blood samples were collected at thirteen time-points in all trials. Muscle biopsies (Lactate and Control trial) were collected at four time points.

Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is a key mediator of neuroplasticity and responsive to acute physical exercise, providing a link between exercise and brain health. Lactate, a metabolite related to exercise, has been proposed as a potential mediator of the BDNF exercise response; however, lactate’s role in isolation has not yet been determined. To investigate this, 18 young, healthy volunteers (50% female) were recruited to donate blood and muscle before, during, and after a 1-h venous infusion of sodium lactate (125 μmol × kg FFM–1 × min–1) or isotonic saline. Muscle and blood samples were collected during 120 min of recovery from the infusion. Samples were analyzed for pro-BDNF and mBDNF using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and immunoblotting. The participants reached a peak plasma lactate level of 5.9 ± 0.37 mmol × L–1 in the lactate trial (p = 0.0002 vs. Pre). Plasma pro-BDNF levels increased 15 min post lactate infusion and stayed elevated throughout the recovery (55%–68%, p < 0.0286 vs. Saline) while plasma and serum levels of mBDNF showed no significant change (p > 0.05 vs. Saline). Muscle pro-BDNF levels were also unaltered by the lactate infusion (p > 0.05 vs. Saline); however, the expression of pro-BDNF correlated with the proportion of type I muscle fiber area (fCSA%) of the participants (n = 18, r = 0.6746, p = 0.0021). Muscle levels of the mBDNF isoform were non-detectable. In conclusion, these results suggest that lactate in isolation affects circulatory pro-BDNF, but not mBDNF levels. This implies that lactate may partly mediate the exercise response of pro-BDNF in humans. - J Röja, et al.

Sepsis

Patients with septic shock are characterized by hyperlactatemia. Lactate is a key biomarker of illness severity and mortality and it significantly contributes to sepsis lethality. News from animal studies bring positive treatment results using vitamin B1 - thiamine - pyrophosphate. An acute shortage of vitamin B1 in the mitochondria forces another molecule, pyruvate, to be converted into lactic acid.

Nuyttens et al. demonstrate that sepsis-associated hyperlactatemia results from impaired mitochondrial pyruvate metabolism. While MPC and PCX remain functional, thiamine deficiency suppresses PDC activity. Septic mitochondria do enhance GPT2 activity to consume some pyruvate and to induce glutamate-mediated TCA anaplerosis. Thiamine pyrophosphate (TPP) restores pyruvate oxidation, allowing a synergistic TPP-plus-glucose therapy

• Hyperlactatemia results from diminished mitochondrial pyruvate metabolism in sepsis

• Septic mitochondria have a functional MPC and PCX

• GPT2 plays a dual role by enhancing glutamate-driven TCA anaplerosis and consuming pyruvate

• TPP administration improves PDC activity, allowing safe glucose administration

Sepsis, killing 11 million people yearly, is associated with increased production of lactate—a metabolite mechanistically linked to mortality—complicating glucose administration in sepsis. To understand the mechanism behind hyperlactatemia, we applied the cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) model and studied all pyruvate processing routes in liver mitochondria during acute sepsis. Our data suggest that mitochondrial pyruvate-driven respiration is nearly nonexistent in sepsis, not due to insufficient pyruvate uptake or carboxylation, but due to a dysfunctional pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDC). Septic mitochondria compensate via glutamate-mediated tricarboxylic acid (TCA) anaplerosis, simultaneously converting some pyruvate into alanine via enhanced mitochondrial glutamic pyruvate transaminase (GPT2) activity. PDC dysfunction is not caused by PDC inactivation per se but by a shortage of its cofactor, thiamine pyrophosphate (TPP). TPP supplementation restores pyruvate oxidation and protects mice from sepsis. TPP also allows safe glucose administration in mice, leading to a robust TPP-plus-glucose therapy. - L Nuyttens, et al.

“In our severe sepsis animal models, nearly all mice survived with the combination of vitamin B1 and glucose. This is one of the most powerful metabolic interventions we’ve ever seen, acting on very simple mechanisms that make it quickly translatable to intensive care.” - C Libert, author

