Convective glymphatic fluxes of CSF and ISF propel the waste products of neuron metabolism into the paravenous space, from which they are directed into lymphatic vessels and ultimately return to the general circulation for clearance by the kidney and liver.—Maiken Nedergaard. “Garbage Truck of the Brain,” Science 28 June 2013: Vol. 340 no. 6140 pp. 1529-1530; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3749839/

Bidirectional communication between the brain and periphery must be maintained during homeostasis to facilitate normal brain functioning.

My past newsletters that described attributes of mast cells and glymphatics include:

This new article links mast cells to this regulation of CNS lymph flow, influx and efflux. When bacteria are detected, they block fluid movement out of the brain and pathogen access into the brain.