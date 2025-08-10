Mast cells are guardians of the glymphatics
Another piece of the puzzle to ponder. PREMIUM CONTENT subscriber access
Bidirectional communication between the brain and periphery must be maintained during homeostasis to facilitate normal brain functioning.
My past newsletters that described attributes of mast cells and glymphatics include:
Bundled tidbits on brain/behavior, Mast cells: the masters of us?
Short Chain Fatty Acid G Protein Coupled Receptors on Mast and Dendritic cells
Further facts on glymphatics: Mapping out their passageways
Sleeping pills shut down CSF flow
This new article links mast cells to this regulation of CNS lymph flow, influx and efflux. When bacteria are detected, they block fluid movement out of the brain and pathogen access into the brain.
BioMedWorks’ Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to BioMedWorks’ Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.