My past newsletters investigated aspects of atrial fibrillation.

Atrial Fibrillation - what sets it off?

Healing heart wounds. Thyroid gland hormones and hydrogels.

“Now, research reveals that cells in the cardiac atria produce ~ 16 times more calcitonin than the cells located in the thyroid gland. And a University of Oxford lab found that the hormone plays a vital role in reducing atrial scarring and subsequently, incidence of atrial fibrillation. ….

But how do these cells reduce injury scarring and save functional myocytes? Calcitonin produced by atrial cardiomyocytes acts as a paracrine signal. Calcitonin receptors are present in atrial fibroblast cells. When treated with calcitonin, these cells decreased producing collagen (component of scars) and secretion into the extracellular matrix.”

Now we have more reports to relate.

Afib occurring after CABG

Postoperative atrial fibrillation is a frequent early complication after cardiac surgery, incidence ~ 30%. In particular, researchers found a higher-than-expected one-year incidence of new-onset atrial fibrillation after coronary artery bypass grafting using continuous telemetry.

Importance The incidence and burden of new-onset atrial fibrillation (AF) after coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are not known. Nevertheless, North American guidelines state that it is reasonable to administer 60 days of oral anticoagulation to patients with new-onset AF after CABG, a moderate-strength recommendation (class 2a) based on evidence derived from nonrandomized clinical studies. Objective To test the hypothesis that the incidence of new-onset AF within the first year after CABG is higher than suggested in the current literature and to assess AF burden. Design, Setting, and Participants A prospective, multicenter cohort study in 2 academic cardiac surgery centers in Germany that involved 198 patients with 3-vessel coronary artery disease or left main disease and no history of arrhythmias who received an insertable cardiac monitor during CABG for long-term continuous electrocardiographic monitoring. Patients were enrolled from November 2019 through November 2023 and were followed up for 1 year. Exposures Atrial fibrillation detected within a year of continuous monitoring using insertable cardiac monitors implanted during CABG. Main Outcomes and Measures Cumulative incidence of new-onset AF within a year of surgery. Secondary outcomes were AF burden and clinical outcomes. Results A total of 1217 patients were assessed, and 1008 were excluded. Of the 198 patients enrolled (173 male [87.4%]; 25 female [12.6%]; mean age, 66 [SD, 9] years), 95 patients developed new-onset AF within the first year after CABG (cumulative incidence, 48%; 95% CI, 41%-55%). The median AF burden during the first year was 0.07% (IQR, 0.02%-0.23%) or 370 minutes. The median AF burden on days 1 through 7 was 3.65% (IQR, 0.95%-9.09%); on days 8 through 30, 0.04% (IQR, 0%-1.21%); and on days 31 through 365, 0% (IQR, 0%-0.0003%), corresponding to 368, 13, and 0 minutes, respectively. After discharge, 3 patients had an AF episode longer than 24 hours. Conclusions and Relevance Although the incidence of new-onset AF after CABG in this study was higher than previously reported, the AF burden in these patients was very low, especially after 30 days. The very low AF burden questions the current guideline recommendations that long-term oral anticoagulation should be considered in patients with new-onset AF after CABG. -FEM Herrmann, et al.

Continuous heart rate monitoring uncovered more Afib when compared to standard surveillance, but the good news is that Afib episode frequency and duration (burden) decreases to low levels after 30 days post op. Thus, routine long-term oral anticoagulation after new-onset Afib following CABG procedure should be reconsidered and instead, reassessment performed at 30 days of treatment.

NSAID adverse effects include afib

However, do not use non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to treat these patients post procedure. Inhibitors of cyclo-oxygenase, NSAIDs are used to treat inflammatory conditions and pain. However, NSAID exposure has a higher risk of myocardial infarction, stroke and heart failure.

They can also trigger atrial fibrillation.

Objective To investigate the association of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and the risk of atrial fibrillation in a prospective community-based follow-up study of elderly individuals with uniform case assessment and data on potential confounders. Design Data came from the population-based follow-up study, the Rotterdam Study. Participants The study comprised 8423 participants without atrial fibrillation at baseline. Main outcome measures Atrial fibrillation was ascertained from ECG assessments as well as medical records. Use of NSAIDs was obtained from automated prescription records by linkage with participating pharmacies. We used Cox proportional hazards models to study the association between NSAID drug use and atrial fibrillation. Use of NSAIDs was included in the model as a time-varying variable. Results At baseline, the mean age of the study population was 68.5 years (SD: 8.7) and 58% were women. During a mean follow-up of 12.9 years, 857 participants developed atrial fibrillation. Current use of NSAIDs was associated with increased risk compared with never-use (HR 1.76, 95% CI 1.07 to 2.88). Also, recent use (within 30 days after discontinuation of NSAIDs) was associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation compared with never-use (HR 1.84, 95% CI 1.34 to 2.51) adjusted for age, sex and several potential confounders. Conclusions In this study, use of NSAIDs was associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. - BP Krijthe, et al.

Endurance athletes at risk, too

A new study involving 121 former elite rowers from Australia has revealed one in five develops atrial fibrillation. I wonder if they were gulping down NSAIDs after each workout ….

The study compared 121 former elite rowers with 11495 age- and gender-matched subjects from the community (UK biobank). Structural and electrical remodelling was greater in the athletes. Both athletes and controls with atrial fibrillation (AF) were more likely to have a high AF polygenic risk score than those without AF (middle panels). Remarkably, athletes were 7-times more likely to have AF (bottom left). Incident AF over 4-years follow-up was also increased in the athlete cohort as compared with controls (bottom right).

Background and Aims Endurance sport has been associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (AF). The aim of this study was to assess the extent to which this is due to exercise burden or genetic predisposition. Methods. Former rowers aged 45–80 years who competed at international championships were compared with a control group extracted from the UK Biobank, matched (1:100) for age and sex. Evaluation included 12-lead and Holter electrocardiograms, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, and genetic analyses including rare variant evaluation and derivation of a validated AF polygenic risk score (AF-PRS). Results. Of 121 rowers [age 62 years (interquartile range 54–69), 74% male], 26 (21.5%) had AF as compared with 364 of 11 495 control subjects (3.2%), prevalence risk ratio 6.8 [95% confidence interval (CI) 4.7–9.8]. Incident AF over 4-year follow-up was also greater [6 of 95 rowers (6.3%) vs 252 of 11 131 controls (2.3%), hazard ratio 2.8 (95% CI 1.6–5.0)]. Compared with controls, athletes demonstrated greater structural and electrophysiological cardiac remodelling. Athletes had similar cardiovascular risk factor profiles but a higher stroke prevalence than controls [3.3% vs 1.1%, risk ratio 3.0 (95% CI 1.1–7.9)]. Rare pathogenic and likely pathogenic variants in cardiomyopathy genes had low prevalence in athletes (2.7%) and were not enriched in those with AF. In contrast, in those subjects with a high AF-PRS (defined by the upper quartile in a healthy reference population) the odds of having AF increased 3.7-fold in athletes (95% CI 1.5–9.4) and 2.0-fold in controls (95% CI 1.7–2.4; P = .37 for between-group comparisons). Conclusions. Despite having a favourable cardiovascular risk factor profile compared with controls, elite endurance athletes had a markedly higher prevalence and incidence of AF. These data suggest that exercise-induced cardiac remodelling and genetic susceptibility contribute to AF in endurance athletes. — A La Gerche, et al.

Being these were Aussie rowers, perhaps it was those post workout beers, contributing too…

