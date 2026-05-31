Metabolic and cardiovascular news: blood, glucose and soy
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Time again to feature the heart, its vasculature and impacting metabolic dysfunction.
Topics include:
stopping blood loss
instruments engineered to help diabetics
soy protein helping heart failure
Remember, you can peruse past newsletters related to these topics - just search on keywords of interest.
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