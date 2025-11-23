Bioengineering E. Coli

A gut microbe can continuously produce and deliver L-DOPA, the treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, offering steady benefits in animal models. This biotherapeutic approach reduces the drug fluctuations that leads to debilitating motor and non-motor adverse effects.

• Oral EcN L-DOPA 2 delivers non-pulsatile L-DOPA while transiently residing in the gut

• Low plasma fluctuations and elevated brain dopamine levels in mice and dogs

• Reduces motor and depressive-like deficits in two complementary models of PD

• EcN L-DOPA 2 is safe, well tolerated, with consistent pharmacology across all models

( A ) In vitro L-DOPA production, analyzed via HPLC-ECD, normalized to OD 600 , comparing plasmid-based EcN strain (EcN pL-DOPA ) with wild-type EcN in the presence or absence of L-Tyr.( B ) Cumulative in vitro L-DOPA production analyzed via HPLC-ECD, for chromosome-integrated EcN L-DOPA 1 and EcN L-DOPA 2 , comparing induction (+Rha) or lack thereof (−Rha), against EcN VEC and wild-type EcN.( C ) EcN L-DOPA 2 HpaBC activity (ng/min per 10 10 CFU) was determined by linear regression of L-DOPA production over time, comparing aerobic (+O 2 ) and anaerobic conditions (−O 2 ) with and without Rha induction.( D ) Cumulative L-DOPA produced at 12 h by EcN L-DOPA 2 and EcN L-DOPA 1 when pre-induced with varying concentrations of Rha (0.01%–0.5% w/v). (E) A schematic representation detailing the construction of the candidate strain EcN L-DOPA 2 and the proposed L-DOPA synthesis pathway utilizing endogenous Tyr generated by EcN.

L-3,4-Dihydroxyphenylalanine (L-DOPA), synthesized from L-tyrosine, is a direct precursor to dopamine. L-DOPA is the gold-standard treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD), given orally alongside decarboxylase inhibitors (e.g., benserazide) to enhance bioavailability. However, its chronic daily pulsatile-like delivery is associated with complications. Herein, we show the construction and in vivo efficacy of a programmable, titratable, genetically engineered E. coli Nissle 1917 system (EcN L-DOPA ) that continuously synthesizes L-DOPA from L-tyrosine for systemic distribution. Oral administration of EcN L-DOPA with benserazide maintains therapeutic plasma L-DOPA concentrations and increases brain dopamine levels. EcN L-DOPA improves motor performance and limits depressive-like behaviors without adverse side effects in healthy mice, Parkinsonian mice, and canine models. Simulated physiological models from pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies in canines demonstrate the translational feasibility of this biotherapeutic system for potential human studies. This work lays the groundwork for EcN L-DOPA as a continuous, non-invasive microbial drug delivery platform for PD and chronic neurological diseases. -P Padhi, et al.

For another example of using bioengineered microbes as therapeutics, see past newsletter—

Metabolic Dementia... and a cure? Mind-Gut axis involved.

“Genetically Engineered E. Coli to the rescue.

But let’s not leave out the potential biologic agents as interventions. From Synlogic Inc, an anti-ammonia probiotic:

Hyperammonemia, or excess blood ammonia, is a serious condition that can result in brain damage and death. In pursuit of a potential therapeutic, Kurtz et al. modified the metabolism of a probiotic E. coli strain to overproduce arginine, thereby sequestering some of the ammonia produced by gut bacteria into the amino acid molecules. The engineered strain, called SYNB1020, lowered blood ammonia, increased survival in mouse hyperammonemia models, and showed repeat-dose tolerability in nonhuman primates. A phase 1 dose-escalation study in healthy human volunteers resulted in no serious adverse events and indicated that the bacterium was metabolically active in vivo.”

Lactiplantibacillus likes liver

10-hydroxystearic acid (10-HSA), a compound produced by Lactobacillus bacteria, successfully restored gut-liver health in mice exposed to aflatoxin.

The development of liver steatosis and fibrosis, involves dysregulation of PPARα and lipid metabolism, along with gut barrier disruption and microbiome dysbiosis, ultimately leading to dysfunction of the gut-liver axis. The microbial biotherapeutic metabolite 10-HSA can repair and regenerate both liver and gut via activation of PPARα and lipid metabolism.

Infectious and non-infectious liver diseases are marked by disrupted liver metabolism and are frequently accompanied by gut epithelial barrier dysfunction and microbial dysbiosis, reflecting the compromised gut-liver axis. Despite the pivotal role of the gut-liver axis in health, transformative therapeutic interventions that simultaneously target both the liver and gut remain underexplored. Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) suppression drives both gut and liver metabolic diseases. In this study, we report on the therapeutic impact of microbial metabolite, 10-hydroxystearic acid (10-HSA), on restoring lipid metabolism and liver regeneration through PPARα activation, leading to a functional gut-liver axis in an in vivo liver injury model. We previously identified 10-HSA, a known PPARα agonist, in Lactiplantibacillus plantarum-treated intestine. Here, we report that oral administration of 10-HSA prevented AFB1-induced gut epithelial barrier disruption and preserved mucosal T cell populations. Prominent downstream effects of 10-HSA-activated PPARα signaling included significant upregulation of known PPARα-regulated gene expression in the gut and liver; prevention of fibrotic changes and reduction of TGF-β signaling-related gene expression in the gut and liver; and activation of toxicant clearance metabolic pathways in the liver through the PPARα-NRF2 pathway. Restoration of the functional gut microenvironment during 10-HSA treatment was evident by increased gut microbial diversity and circulating citrulline levels. Our findings unveil a novel therapeutic trajectory that harnesses a single microbial metabolite to activate PPARα-mediated tissue repair/renewal pathways across the gut-liver axis, offering a promising biologic therapeutic for treatment of metabolic and inflammatory liver diseases. - DJ Kramer, et al.

When these mice were treated with 10-HSA, the researchers saw a dramatic reversal of the liver and gut damage:

Gut epithelial barrier was restored.

Key bile acid metabolites like cholesterol and deoxycholate returned to healthy levels.

Energy metabolism and detoxification functions in the liver improved.

Gut immune responses normalized.

Hydrogen sulfide gas finishes off fungi

Topically applied medicine containing hydrogen sulfide could become an effective new treatment for nail infections.

H 2 S has been found to have pleiotropic effects on physiology and human health. H 2 S acts as a gasotransmitter and exerts its influence on gastrointestinal, neuronal, cardiovascular, respiratory, renal, and hepatic systems. Recent discoveries have clearly indicated the importance of H 2 S in regulating vasorelaxation, angiogenesis, apoptosis, ageing, and metabolism. - VK Pal, et al.

Nail infections are common but challenging to treat. Oral treatments can be effective but may cause adverse effects and drug interactions, while topical treatments only work in about a third of patients due to poor penetration of antifungals into the nail plate. Small polar molecules, such as hydrogen sulphide (H2S), penetrate readily into the nail plate, and previous studies have shown that H2S has antimicrobial properties. Using the donor sodium hydrogen sulphide (NaHS), we found that H2S has potent activity against causative agents of nail infections, including fungi and bacteria. The most active form appeared to be H2S, not the anion HS−, but this was most likely related to the faster cellular uptake of H2S. We showed that H2S inhibits cytochrome C oxidase (COX), a key respiratory enzyme, increases reactive oxygen species and protein S-sulfhydration. Transcriptomic analysis revealed a stress response, with 96 genes upregulated and 117 downregulated, indicating efforts to reduce oxidative stress. COX inhibition likely causes electron leakage, generating ROS and oxidising cysteine residues, which then react with H2S to form S-sulfhydrated proteins. This novel mechanism, along with the ability of H2S to penetrate the nail, suggests topical delivery of an H2S donor is a promising new treatment for onychomycosis. -F Ka-Ho Ho, et al.

H2S signaling in human physiology. G Cirino, et al.

