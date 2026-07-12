Microglia mind marvels: memory and much more...
PREMIUM CONTENT subscriber access
Past BioMedWorks newsletters examined those specialized macrophage cells situated in the brain: microglia. Their roles are surprising:
Sleep, anesthesia and norepinephrine: let’s revisit Microglial role in NE action.
“Now we have recent reports that probe the involvement of brain’s microglial cells in modulating these states of sleep/loss of consciousness and emergence from them.”
“In mice, microglia can regulate sleep through a mechanism involving Gi -coupled GPCRs, intracellular Ca2+ signaling and suppression of norepinephrine transmission.”
“Different parts of the brain regulate anesthesia induction and emergence. Microglia can facilitate and stabilize the response to general anesthesia via modulation of the neuronal network in a brain region-specific manner. This is mediated by the microglial P2Y12 receptor and its downstream calcium signaling.”
Latest updates on Parkinson’s Disease
“Carnosic acid was also found to be helpful with PD. CA activates an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant signaling cascade called the Nrf2 pathway [The anti-inflammatory action of CA through inhibition of the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-like receptor containing pyrin domain 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome]; it reduces signs in mouse models which feature brain inflammation.”
Microglia contribute to brain development, plasticity, and neurodegeneration. Now we know that they also are involved in the memories made in infancy.
BioMedWorks’ Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.