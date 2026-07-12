Past BioMedWorks newsletters examined those specialized macrophage cells situated in the brain: microglia. Their roles are surprising:

Sleep, anesthesia and norepinephrine: let’s revisit Microglial role in NE action.

“Now we have recent reports that probe the involvement of brain’s microglial cells in modulating these states of sleep/loss of consciousness and emergence from them.”

Microglial processes make dynamic and transient contacts with the vasculature, astrocytes and neurons and contribute to the neurovascular coupling through P2Y12R. - https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/11/9144

“In mice, microglia can regulate sleep through a mechanism involving Gi -coupled GPCRs, intracellular Ca2+ signaling and suppression of norepinephrine transmission.”

“Different parts of the brain regulate anesthesia induction and emergence. Microglia can facilitate and stabilize the response to general anesthesia via modulation of the neuronal network in a brain region-specific manner. This is mediated by the microglial P2Y12 receptor and its downstream calcium signaling.”

Latest updates on Parkinson’s Disease

“Carnosic acid was also found to be helpful with PD. CA activates an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant signaling cascade called the Nrf2 pathway [The anti-inflammatory action of CA through inhibition of the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-like receptor containing pyrin domain 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome]; it reduces signs in mouse models which feature brain inflammation.”

Neuroinflammatory Landscape of Microglia: Integrated Signaling of TREM2, NLRP3, and the Complement System. Microglia utilize a diverse repertoire of surface receptors to sense and respond to pathological cues within the central nervous system. ( Left ) Aβ oligomers, APOE, and other damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) interact with TREM2, triggering a signaling cascade involving DAP12 and SYK. This pathway activates PLCγ2 and ERK, modulating microglial survival and phagocytic activity. In contrast, CD33 functions as an inhibitory checkpoint, recruiting SHIP to antagonize PI3K/AKT signaling. ( Center ) Toll-like receptors (TLRs) recognize Aβ and lipopolysaccharide (LPS), transducing signals through the MyD88/TRAF6 axis to induce nuclear translocation of NF-κB. This transcriptional priming upregulates the expression of proinflammatory precursors, including NLRP3, pro-IL-1β, and pro-IL-18. Extracellular ATP activates the P2X7R purinergic receptor, which is coupled with K⁺ efflux to trigger the assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome (comprising NLRP3, ASC, and caspase-1). Activated caspase-1 processes pro-cytokines into their mature forms (IL-1β and IL-18) and cleaves gasdermin D (GSDMD) to form membrane pores, ultimately leading to pyroptosis. ( Right ) The complement cascade is initiated by Aβ binding to C1q, leading to the sequential activation of C4, C3, and C5. Anaphylatoxins C3a and C5a bind to their cognate receptors C3aR and C5aR, respectively, further amplifying the inflammatory response and promoting mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (ROS) production.

Microglia contribute to brain development, plasticity, and neurodegeneration. Now we know that they also are involved in the memories made in infancy.