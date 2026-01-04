When ending 2025, entering 2026, I decided to ‘clean out the cluttered cupboards’ of accumulating interesting items, which were not easily bundled into topical newsletters. So indulge me by reading my mishmashup of the miscellaneous.

Preppers prepare - practice your ‘sliputure’

Many savvy folks have a suture kit on their medicine cabinet shelves, as part of their First Aid packs. But are you able to securely and safely suture a wound?

Surgeons and mechanical engineers merged minds in order to create a mechanical transmission mechanism based upon the common slipknot — it can help to pull the final surgical knot into perfect tension, every time.

a – c , Snapshots of an opening slipknot by high-speed photography ( a ), micro-CT scanning ( b ) and finite element result ( c ). Scale bars, 1 mm. The slipknot transitions slowly from the initial state (first column) to the snap-out state (fourth column) when the first Reidemeister move, R 1 , occurs and then rapidly opens (last column). d , Experimental and modelled (both theoretical and numerical) force–displacement curves of a slipknot. The theoretical model involves two stages: before (stage 1) and after (stage 2) the R 1 move. e , F peak values of 500 slipknots on a fluorocarbon filament string tied with F tying = 7.500 N. The values are located within 2.945 ± 0.135 N (mean ± s.d., n = 500 independent samples), showing a consistency of 95.4%. f , Mechanical model of the two stages before and after the R 1 move. Black and grey lines denote the rod part, and orange tubes indicate the constraint. Inset, the R 1 move in a simulation. g , Experimentally tested F peak values (mean ± s.d.) in different configurations of single-knot, double-knot and triple-knot loops ( n = 5 independent samples). h , i , F peak changes over time ( h ) (mean ± s.d., n = 5 independent samples) and testing speed ( i ) (mean ± s.d., n = 5 independent samples) validate the stability of the slipknots in long-term and dynamic tests. Points in the figures denote experimental data, lines indicate mean values and shading reflects the uncertainty. Grey areas in these figures represent the unstable regions.

Slipknots slide and adjust when under a force. Sliputure is a special kind of suture made from standard surgical thread. It features a tiny, pre-tied slipknot elsewhere along the thread that acts like a mechanical tripwire or tension fuse. When pulling on the main suture to tighten the final knot, tension builds, and when a preset optimal tension is reached, the tiny slipknot releases and unknots inself. This suture addition helped inexperienced surgeons improve their knotting precision by 121%, thus allowing them to match the performances of the veterans. And, closing of wounds using Sliputure improved the blood supply and tissue healing post surgery.

Has the StarTrek Tricorder arrived?

Handheld gadgets that can scan a body, collect data, image and diagnose remind us of the infamous Star Trek Tricorder, a staple of their Starship Sick Bay. Do we have a modern day version available today? Maybe…

The clinical assessment of microvascular pathologies (in diabetes and in inflammatory skin diseases, for example) requires the visualization of superficial vascular anatomy. Photoacoustic tomography (PAT) scanners based on an all-optical Fabry–Perot ultrasound sensor can provide highly detailed 3D microvascular images, but minutes-long acquisition times have precluded their clinical use. Here we show that scan times can be reduced to a few seconds and even hundreds of milliseconds by parallelizing the optical architecture of the sensor readout, by using excitation lasers with high pulse-repetition frequencies and by exploiting compressed sensing. A PAT scanner with such fast acquisition minimizes motion-related artefacts and allows for the volumetric visualization of individual arterioles, venules, venous valves and millimetre-scale arteries and veins to depths approaching 15 mm, as well as for dynamic 3D images of time-varying tissue perfusion and other haemodynamic events. In exploratory case studies, we used the scanner to visualize and quantify microvascular changes associated with peripheral vascular disease, skin inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis. Fast all-optical PAT may prove useful in cardiovascular medicine, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology.

a , Patient 1: ( i ) Unaffected right foot. Left: x - y and x - z depth-to-colour encoded MIPs. Expanded view greyscale MIPs: Bottom: x - z MIP showing dorsalis pedis artery (DPA). Right: x - y MIP showing venous valve. ( ii ) Affected left foot. Right: x - y and x - z depth-to-colour encoded MIPs. Expanded view greyscale MIPs showing venous valve (left) and corkscrew vessel (bottom), tortuosity index = 1.37 (measured over length of vessel indicated by dashed yellow line). Bottom right: greyscale x - z MIP showing DPA. b , Patient 2: mild type 2 diabetes, x - y and x - z depth-to-colour encoded MIPs. c , Patient 3: severe type 2 diabetes. Right: x - y and x - z depth-to-colour encoded MIPs. Left: expanded view greyscale MIP showing disorganized irregular vasculature and corkscrew vessel with tortuosity index = 1.5 (measured over length of vessel indicated by dashed yellow line). Scale bars, 1 mm. t x and t y : slice thicknesses of y - z and x - z greyscale MIPs, respectively. Imaging parameters: λ = 850, d x = d y = 108 µm, d t = 16.67 ns, PRF = 100 Hz, N = 16, A-line rate: 1,400 A-lines per second, scan time T = 15 s.

May we actually be multisensical ?

Modern research suggests that we actually have more than the five senses. Scientists from the Crossmodal Laboratory in Oxford, believe there are up to 33 senses. Experience is multisensory and occurs with senses working in combination. For example, what we feel affects what we see, and what we see affects what we hear.

Smell largely determines taste. It is perceived via the combined workings of the tongue and the nose. Different odors can affect how you perceive the texture. Taste experience arises from the combination of three senses: touch, smell and taste. Perception of odors in the mouth, impacting nasal passages, can be influenced by the viscosity of the consumed liquid. Touch, involves pain, temperature, itch and tactile sensations. Sight is influenced by our vestibular system.

Interoception (the representation of the internal world, and includes the processes by which an organism senses, interprets, integrates, and regulates signals from within itself) senses changes inside our bodies, such as an increase in our heart rate and hunger.

