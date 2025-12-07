Prior newsletters extolled the virtues of vitamin B3, nicotinamide riboside:

Nicotinamide Riboside helps build muscle energy and strength

NAD⁺ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, oxidized form) is a crucial metabolite involved in energy metabolism and neuronal resilience. It is participates in reduction-oxidation reactions, including glucose metabolism. Cells make NAD from NR via the enzyme nicotinamide riboside kinase.

NAD levels decline in tissues with age or in disease. Frederick, et al. show that impaired intramuscular NAD synthesis compromises skeletal muscle mass and strength over time but can be quickly restored with an oral NAD precursor. Upregulation of the NAD salvage pathway preserves exercise performance in aged mice.

Dermatologic Tidbits, Interest worthy tips on tidying up the integuement.

Now researchers are looking at NR treatment for COPD and for Alzheimers Dementia.

Preventing pulmonary progression

Now comes news that it can enhance recovery from COPD episodes. This double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled study enrolled 40 COPD patients and 20 healthy controls. The participants received a placebo or the vitamin B3 [two grams a day]. By 6 weeks, there was a significant drop in the inflammation marker in the subjects who were treated with the vitamin B3.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive, incurable disease associated with smoking and advanced age, ranking as the third leading cause of death worldwide. DNA damage and loss of the central metabolite nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) may contribute to both aging and COPD, presenting a potential avenue for interventions. In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, we treated patients with stable COPD (n = 40) with the NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR) for 6 weeks and followed-up 12 weeks later. The primary outcome was change in sputum interleukin-8 (IL-8) from baseline to week 6. The estimated treatment difference between NR and placebo in IL-8 after 6 weeks was −52.6% (95% confidence interval (CI): −75.7% to −7.6%; P = 0.030). This effect persisted until the follow-up 12 weeks after the end of treatment (−63.7%: 95% CI −85.7% to −7.8%; P = 0.034). For secondary outcomes, NR treatment increased NAD+ levels by more than twofold in whole blood, whereas IL-6 levels in plasma remained unchanged. In exploratory analyses, treatment with NR showed indications of upregulated gene pathways related to genomic integrity in the airways and reduced epigenetic aging, possibly through a reduction in cellular senescence. These exploratory analyses need to be confirmed in future trials. - KL Norheim, et al. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04990869

Dementia dysfunction diverted

NAD+-induced differential expression of Eva1c/EVA1C (epithelial V-like antigen 1 homolog C) isoforms and events downstream of EVA1C contribute to NAD+’s neurological benefits in experimental models of AD-like tauopathies.

NR induces transcription of genes involved in axon development, oxygen metabolism, mitochondrion localization, and autophagy in tauopathy mice. GO terms enriched in each of the eight classes of clusters in (A); each circular bar graph represents one cluster or class of clusters, and bar length correlates with the number of DEGs represented. GO terms shown in red font relate to mRNA. Clusters 4 and 5 are similar and are grouped together. Class 1 includes clusters 1, 2, and 6 marked with red. Class 2 includes clusters 4 and 5 marked with orange. Class 3 includes cluster 8 marked with yellow. GTPase, guanosine triphosphatase; NAD(P)H, reduced form of NAD phosphate; IRES, internal ribosomal entry site; GTP, guanosine 5′-triphosphate; MHC, major histocompatibility complex. Credit: Science Advances (2025). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ady9811

Dysfunctional alternative splicing events (ASEs) in RNA are markers of aging and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). As a key neuronal resilience metabolite, the oxidized nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) slows down AD progression in preclinical studies with several clinical trials ongoing. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms around how NAD+ enhances neuronal resilience, especially whether it has any effect on ASEs, have remained elusive. This study shows that NAD+ augmentation corrects the ASEs of many genes via a key protein, EVA1C (epithelial V-like antigen 1 homolog C), which is involved in neuronal development and activities. EVA1C is reduced in the hippocampus in patients with AD compared to cognitively normal ones. NAD+-induced memory retention is partially dependent on EVA1C, as adeno-associated virus–based Eva1c knockdown in the hippocampal CA1 region annuls NAD+-induced memory improvement in pathological Tau–bearing mice. We propose that NAD+ reduces AD pathologies, at least partially, via amplification of the NAD+-EVA1C splicing axis, pointing to a potential splice-switching therapy for AD.- R Ai, et al.

Maintaining NAD⁺ levels could help preserve neuronal identity and delay cognitive decline.

REFERENCES

KL Norheim, et al. Effect of nicotinamide riboside on airway inflammation in COPD: a randomized, placebo-controlled trial. Nature Aging (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s43587-024-00758-1

R Ai, et al. NAD+ reverses Alzheimer’s neurological deficits via regulating differential alternative RNA splicing of EVA1C. Sci. Adv. 11, eady9811(2025). DOI:10.1126/sciadv.ady9811