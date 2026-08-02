This newsletter again spotlights the beneficial aspects of our bacterial world. We need to nurture the good guys and crowd out the crud.

Let’s start with those that shut down skin itching and rashes:

Bacteria release factors that suppress type 2 immunity and eczema

Many friendly staphylococcal species release tiny lipopeptides as they age that calm the skin’s immune response. These lipopeptides block the keratinocytes release of Interleukin-33 (IL-33), a major driver of allergic inflammation.

a – d Representative images of NC/Tnd mice exposed to FSA for 4 weeks with or without daily topical FSE application. e Clinical severity score, f Scratching frequency, g Transepithelial water loss (TEWL). White bars: SDS topical treatment control, red bars: SDS topical treatment with S. aureus derived FSA, blue bars: SDS topical treatment with 18 h S. epidermidis derived FSE, hatched bars: SDS topical treatment with FSA and 18 h FSE. All data show results of five individual mice/group and mean ± SEM. Data were combined from three independent experiments. P- values were determined by two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test ( e – g ). Control: keratinocyte growth media 2, FSA: 6 h S. aureus Nm strain secretome, FSE: 18 h S. epidermidis secretome; TEWL: Transepithelial water loss. - H Williams, et al.

The rising prevalence of allergic diseases over the last century has been linked to smaller families and the shift of populations from countryside to cities, leading to reduced exposure to environmental bacteria. We previously demonstrated that Staphylococcus aureus-derived Second immunoglobulin-binding protein (Sbi) drives type 2 immune responses and atopic dermatitis (AD). Here we show that contrary to current dogma, soluble lipopeptides, particularly diacylated lipopeptides released by Gram-positive bacteria in their stationary phase suppress type 2 immune responses in vitro and eczema in the NC/Tnd mouse model. The immunomodulatory activity of these lipopeptides is destroyed by lipoprotein lipase. Their mechanism of immunomodulation is independent of CD14 and toll-like receptor (TLR) signaling but rather associated with inhibition of caspase/gasdermin D (GSDMD)-mediated release of the interleukin (IL)-33 alarmin from the nucleus. Our findings help to explain why exposure to environmental bacteria and topical application of bacterial commensals suppresses AD. We suggest that soluble bacterial lipopeptides could be developed into a novel class of therapeutics for treatment of allergic diseases. - H Williams, et al.

Probiotic for Lupus

Bacterial supplementation of the gut microbiome can improve the status in SLE model mice. F. prausnitzii is one of the most abundant obligate anaerobes and the major butyrate producer in the human gut microbiota. Loss of gut F. prausnitzii is associated with a higher risk of several human diseases.

A Representative PAS-stained kidney section. B Glomerulus numbers and individual surface area in kidney sections of B6 and B6.Sle1 .Yaa mice treated with UT1 or PBS for 12 weeks. C Renal pathology score. D, E Numbers and individual surface area of IgG2c + or C3 + glomeruli with corresponding MFI. F Representative IgG2c and C3 staining in each group. Data are pooled from two independent experiments Violin plots show the data distribution, with the median (center line) and interquartile range (25th–75th percentiles). (B, left panel) or two-sided Mann–Whitney test (B, right panel; C–E). ns non-significant. - Ni Zhao, et al.

Gut microbiome dysbiosis has been implicated in the pathogenesis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). However, microbiota-targeted therapeutic strategies have been lacking. Here, we report the potential of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii (strain UT1) to ameliorate gut dysbiosis and alleviate disease progression in the B6.Sle1.Yaa male mouse model of SLE. Fecal metagenomes of patients with SLE shifted carbohydrate catabolism from dietary fibers to host glycans, coinciding with depletion of F. prausnitzii. Oral administration of UT1 partially reversed lupus-associated microbiome alterations and rescued carbohydrate metabolic deficiency in lupus-prone mice. Using correlative metatranscriptomics and metabolomics, we observed restricted expression of bacterial genes related to mucin degradation, elevated pentose phosphate pathway and bile acid-modifying activities, and redirected tryptophan catabolism toward indoleacetic and indoleacrylic acids. Further host cell profiling showed that UT1 rebalanced colonic regulatory T (Treg) and T helper 17 (Th17) cell responses, suppressed systemic autoimmune activation and autoantibody production, and reduced renal pathology. Thus, our findings identify SLE-associated active microbiome signatures and provide a probiotic candidate for the treatment of lupus disease. - Ni Zhao, et al.

Farmyards

Exposure to microbial components such as endotoxin in unpasteurized milk, farm animals and house dust in early life protects children from developing allergies and asthma. A recent report examines the molecular basis for this benefit:

Background The inverse association of farm exposure with asthma and atopic conditions has been attributed to the diversity of environmental bacteria and fungi, but the specific taxa and the underlying mechanisms remain elusive. Methods We performed sequencing of the bacterial 16S ribosomal ribonucleic acid (16S rRNA) gene in mattress dust samples from 1018 schoolchildren from two German populations of the cross-sectional GABRIELA (Multidisciplinary Study to Identify the Genetic and Environmental Causes of Asthma in the European Community [GABRIEL] Advanced Study) survey. Bacterial metabolic pathways and enzymes were assessed bioinformatically, and metabolites were measured by using mass spectrometry. Statistical methods included network, interaction, and mediation analyses. Results Within the highly diverse microbial exposure in a farm environment, the study identified nine gram-positive environmental bacterial genera, whose composite score explained two thirds of the inverse association of farm exposure and asthma in a mediation analysis. The effect was independent of gram-negative farm-associated bacteria. A PICRUSt2 (Phylogenetic Investigation of Communities by Reconstruction of Unobserved States) analysis revealed nine pathways, whose enzymes were encoded by the identified genera and whose metabolites were detected in cowshed dust by using mass spectrometry. The metabolites included ligands of the human aryl hydrocarbon receptor (kynurenine and xanthine) and the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-γ (α-linoleic and stearidonic acid). Single nucleotide polymorphisms of the corresponding human receptor genes interacted with the composite score of the bacterial genera for asthma. Fungi and bacteriophages co-occurred with the beneficial bacteria but did not carry the protective effect. All results were replicated in independent populations. Conclusions In this analysis, the inverse association of childhood asthma and farm exposure was largely mediated by exposure to gram-positive bacterial genera. Gene–environment interactions of a compound score of these bacteria with human receptors recognizing bacterial metabolites suggest novel approaches to asthma prevention.

Romboutsia timonensis and Glutamicibacter arilaitensis together account for ~2/3 of the ‘farm effect’ in asthma protection and 1/2 of the effect for hay fever and atopic eczema. They originate in bovine gut, where they metabolize substances like kynurenine, xanthine, alpha-linolenic acid and stearidonic acid; these are recognized by two receptors on human airway cells — AhR and PPARγ.

Kimchi

My previous newsletter extolled the many virtues of fermented food kimchi: Get skinny with Kimchi

Now we see in a recent clinical trial that it modulates the immune system:

kimchi consumption leads to suppression of excessive immune responses while simultaneously enhancing defense functions. Credit: World Institute of Kimchi (WiKim)

Kimchi, a traditional Korean fermented food, is recognized for its metabolic benefits; however, its effects on human immune function remain poorly defined. In this study, we performed single-cell RNA-seq on peripheral blood mononuclear cells from 13 overweight adults using a paired pre/post design in a 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The participants consumed a placebo, spontaneously fermented kimchi powder, or starter culture-fermented kimchi powder. Kimchi enhanced intercellular signaling mediated by antigen-presenting cells, increased antigen uptake, and promoted the upregulation of MHC class II–related genes through the JAK/STAT1–CIITA axis. Single-cell trajectory analysis revealed accelerated CD4+ T cell differentiation toward effector and regulatory phenotypes, whereas CD8+ T cells, B cells, and NK cells remained stable, indicating preserved systemic immune homeostasis. In summary: 12 weeks of kimchi dietary intervention enhanced antigen presentation and remodeled CD4+ T cells without broad systemic activation, providing single-cell evidence of kimchi-induced dietary immunomodulation in humans. The clinical trial was registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/) under the identifier NCT05898802. - W Lee, et al.

A Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 13 participants (placebo, n = 4; S-K, spontaneously fermented kimchi, n = 5; LMS-K, starter kimchi fermented with Leuconostoc mesenteroides KCKM0828, n = 4) in the randomized, placebo-controlled trial were collected before and after the 12-week intervention. Samples were barcoded with sample-specific tags, pooled (multiplexed), and processed using the BD Rhapsody system to generate single-cell gene expression libraries for next-generation sequencing. B Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) of 88,403 high-quality single-cell transcriptomes, colored by custom cell-type annotations. A total of nine transcriptionally distinct immune cell populations were identified, with cell counts indicated for each cluster. C Dot plot showing the expression of canonical marker genes across annotated immune cell types. The size of the dots indicates the percentage of cells expressing the gene, and the color intensity indicates the average expression level. D Heatmap of the marker genes for each cell type, ordered by their relative proportions. E Stacked bar plots showing the relative proportions of major annotated immune cell types before and after the 12-week intervention in each group (placebo, S-K, and LMS-K). -W Lee, et al.

REFERENCES

H Williams, et al. Soluble bacterial lipopeptides suppress gasdermin D-associated IL-33 release in keratinocytes and atopic dermatitis in mice. Nature Communications (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-72376-x

Ni Zhao, et al. Multiomics-guided discovery of protective microbiome signatures in lupus-prone mice treated with Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Nature Communications (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-71718-z

G Pagani, et al. Gram-Positive Bacteria and the Inverse Association between Farm Exposure and Childhood Asthma. NEJM Evidence (2026). DOI: 10.1056/evidoa2500271

W Lee, et al. Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals that kimchi dietary intervention modulates human antigen-presenting and CD4⁺ T cells. npj Science of Food (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41538-025-00593-7