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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
2d

Hi Laura,

This was especially interesting for me, having had hip joint replacement surgery, but nothing done for my opposite knee, which meanwhile had borne the uneven weight load and lost some of that synovial fluid, narrowing the gap between knee bones. After on-line searches and a couple of visits to local clinics, I've come to the conclusion that my jogging days are over, and even after long walks, the pain in my right knee is inevitable. The good news, I've also found that a combination of exercise (now an exercise bike with rowing-like pull straps), and a more modest diet, is good for trimming my weight, extending the speed and distance I can walk without knee pain, and helping cardio as well. My former lifestyle as a disposable token-academic was not doing me any favors ... professionally or physically. Now retired and feeling better for it.

Cheers from Japan.

.

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