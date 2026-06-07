Many past newsletters look at muscle and joint injury, and the innovations developing to improve outcomes. Just search on key words to find these.

However, many orthopedists trained in the recent past immediately go to surgical solutions to ‘correct’ whatever is perceived to be the problem. Now researchers are taking an objective view to make comparisons of treatment options - both surgical and non. And since surgery carries risks - infection, bleeding, tissue damage, nerve injury, anesthesia complications - is the procedure worth it if safer alternatives are available?

The Finnish Degenerative Meniscal Lesion Study

Trimming a degenerating meniscus [partial meniscectomy] is a common orthopedic surgical procedure.

medial meniscal tear repair

A placebo-surgery controlled randomized trial of arthroscopic partial meniscectomy for degenerative medial meniscal tear in adults, evaluated participant-reported and radiologic outcomes for 10+ years of follow up. It was conducted in five hospitals and more than 90% took part up to the final study stage.

When compared to sham surgery, partial meniscectomy surgery did not improve patients' symptoms or function and instead, made them worse.

At the 10-year follow-up, patients who had undergone partial meniscectomy had more symptoms, more reduced function, increased progression of osteoarthritis and a higher probability of undergoing subsequent joint replacement surgery, when compared to sham surgery participants.

Thus, partial meniscectomy does not improve patient symptoms or function, suggested no benefit and possible harm from the procedure.

Dutch Partial Meniscectomy vs Physical Therapy Trial

This trial compared groups who underwent exercise-based physical therapy versus surgery for degenerative meniscal tear.

JCA Noorduyn, et al.

Participants were randomized to arthroscopic partial meniscectomy or 16 sessions of exercise-based physical therapy; 87.1 % competed the five-year follow-up (mean follow-up, 61.8 months).

Crude ( A ) and adjusted (B ) noninferiority threshold refers to the minimal important change on the IKDC questionnaire (11 points). The squares indicate the between-group differences with 95% CIs. A positive value indicates greater improvement on the IKDC questionnaire in the arthroscopic partial meniscectomy group compared with the physical therapy group. Because none of the 95% CIs in the crude intervention effect crossed this noninferiority threshold, no clinically meaningful difference between physical therapy and surgery was observed. JCA Noorduyn, et al.

Mean improvement was 29.6 and 25.1 points [the International Knee Documentation Committee Subjective Knee Form] in the surgery and physical therapy groups, respectively, from baseline to follow-up. There was a 3.5-point crude between-group difference but the 95% confidence interval was 0.7 - 6.3 points. The exercise-based physical therapy had equivalent efficacy when compared to arthroscopic partial meniscectomy for patient-reported knee function at 5 years among patients with a degenerative meniscal tears.

Therefore, exercise-based physical therapy should be preferred over surgery for treatment of degenerative meniscal tears.

Exercise program linking trunk stability with lower extremity coordination

What other exercise programs show promise for improving muscle and joint function, especially in the aged cohorts? A series of exercises that train your core and legs to coordinate, might help folks to move better and stay balanced.

Reseachers developed a simple 10-minute, low-intensity supine exercise routine, involving gentle abdominal activation, small hip and pelvic extensions, and controlled leg and ankle stretching.

Flow diagram of the study procedures for Experiments 1 and 2.

The trial consisted of two sets of experiments. The first involved 17 men in a randomized crossover trial. The second involved 22 men and women in a pre-post trial where participants were measured before and after the program to track changes.

The exercise routine included holding the abdominal muscles tight for 5 seconds while pressing fingertips into different points circling the abdomen. Then a hip movement to form a small bridge. Third exercise slid heels along the floor to straighten the leg while keeping the ankle flexed, followed by toe movements.

In the side-step test evaluating subjects’ lateral agility, exercise group participants increased the number of steps they could perform when compared with the control group.

Garlic is Good for Aging Muscle

And what about food as medicine? Can it also help to avoid surgery?

Garlic is good for more than yummy dishes and vampire protections. It helps old muscles get stronger.

Garlic-derived metabolite S1PC promotes eNAMPT-EV secretion from adipose tissue

S1PC activates LKB1 by enhancing its tertiary complex formation with STRAD and MO25

S1PC improves age-related muscle function via hypothalamic signaling in aged mice

S1PC increases circulating eNAMPT levels in middle-aged humans with healthy fat mass

Jun-ichiro Suzuki, et al.

Summary

Garlic (Allium sativum L.) and its aged extract contain many bioactive compounds that can bring health benefits to humans. Among them, S-1-propenyl-L-cysteine (S1PC) has recently drawn significant attention in the field of nutriceutical research. However, the mechanism of its molecular action has remained poorly understood. Here, we show that S1PC significantly activates liver kinase B1 (LKB1) through enhancing its tertiary complex formation with STRAD and MO25, leading to stimulating the phosphorylation of a mammalian NAD+-dependent protein deacetylase, SIRT1, and promoting the secretion of extracellular nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (eNAMPT) in white adipose tissue (WAT). Interestingly, eNAMPT secreted from WAT specifically targets the hypothalamus, significantly enhancing skeletal muscle force and improving frailty indices in aged mice. Furthermore, S1PC is also able to increase circulating eNAMPT levels in human individuals who maintain healthy adipose mass. These findings demonstrate that S1PC specifically stimulates the LKB1-SIRT1 pathway and enhances eNAMPT secretion in WAT, counteracting skeletal muscle aging in aged individuals. - Jun-ichiro Suzuki, et al.

These findings present a unique function of S1PC in activating LKB1, and in promoting an inter-organ communication that ameliorates muscle frailty.

Personally, I load my batches of kimchi with garlic, and get a dose daily with my meals.

REFERENCES

R Kalske, et al. Arthroscopic Partial Meniscectomy for Degenerative Tear — 10-Year Outcomes. New England Journal of Medicine (2026). DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc2516079

JCA Noorduyn, et al. Effect of Physical Therapy vs Arthroscopic Partial Meniscectomy in People With Degenerative Meniscal Tears: Five-Year Follow-up of the ESCAPE Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(7):e2220394. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.20394

Jun-ichiro Suzuki, et al. Garlic-derived metabolite activates LKB1, promotes adipose eNAMPT secretion and improves age-related muscle function via hypothalamic signaling. Cell Metabolism (2026). DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2026.04.006. www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/f … 1550-4131(26)00144-0

A Atomi, et al. A supine exercise program linking trunk stability with lower extremity coordination is associated with improved body balance and agility: A study using randomized crossover and pre-post trial designs. PLOS One (2026). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0345749