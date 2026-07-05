I just finished the novel, “Salt of the Earth” narrating the story of the 1920’s ground breaking ‘clinical trial’ using iodized salt to treat endogenous goiter and cretinism in the Swiss Alps. It featured a village at the base of the Matterhorn, and moutaineering using their famous “alpenstocks”. I have long used trekking poles in my daily walks. Firm belief in its benefits.

Nordic Walking with poles

Nordic walking originated in Finland as a summer training method for cross-country skiers. These trekking poles turn regular walking into a more intensive workout, a full-body exercise that engages up to 90% of the body’s muscles:

Muscles Used In Nordic Walking . Nordic walking works the arms, shoulders, upper chest, and back muscles through a full range of motion, stretching and lengthening those muscles which are often tight. Nordic walking strengthens the muscles of the buttocks, thighs and calves. The motion works to overcome the hunching forward that many people adopt while working at desks, computers, reading or watching tv. Nordic walking combines cardiovascular exercise with a vigorous muscle workout for your shoulders, arms. Studies have shown it helps burn more calories than regular walking and can help improve mobility and balance. engaging multiple muscles.

Modern lifestyle, with its lack of everyday physical activity and exercise training, predisposes people to chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, obesity, hypertension, and coronary artery diseases. Brisk walking as a simple and safe form of exercise is undisputedly an effective measure to counteract sedentary lifestyle risks even in the most unfit and could lead to a reduction of the prevalence of chronic diseases in all populations. The purpose of this review is to systematically summarize, analyze, and interpret the health benefits of Nordic walking (walking with poles), and to compare it to brisk walking and jogging. Evidence acquisition A systematic and comprehensive literature search was performed between November 2010 and May 2012. Data were analyzed between April 2011 and May 2012. Evidence synthesis Sixteen RCTs with a total of 1062 patients and 11 observational studies with 831 patients were identified. The current analysis revealed that with regard to short- and long-term effects on heart rate, oxygen consumption, quality of life, and other measures, Nordic walking is superior to brisk walking without poles and in some endpoints to jogging. Conclusions Nordic walking exerts beneficial effects on resting heart rate, blood pressure, exercise capacity, maximal oxygen consumption, and quality of life in patients with various diseases and can thus be recommended to a wide range of people as primary and secondary prevention. - M Tschentscher, et al.

A recent study extended the potential benefits of Nordic Walking to the mental health sphere. Psychological improvement in depressive symptoms occurs with regular practice.

A randomized controlled trial tested 64 adults with moderate to severe depression. Ten weeks of supervised Nordic walking made a real difference: those who took part in the walking sessions improved far more than those who did not exercise. Improvement occurred within the first five weeks of starting the program.

So get out your poles, head up that hiking trail and away from computer screens!

How is Handedness Determined?

Until now, most believed that we are born with a hand more capable, based on a brain hemisphere specialized for motor control skills.

Preference, i.e. the hand you instinctively favor for tasks, does appear before birth and has a biological basis. However, dominance, i.e. the skill gap that shows between the performance of the two hands, may not be based on brain anatomy. A new study proposes that this skill difference in hands is not innate. Instead, it develops from a lifetime of practice, and it emerges only when we engage with a tool. Hence, preference for your dominant hand is not because it is more skilled — it becomes more skilled because you prefer it.

Examples of handedness for handwriting with distal and proximal joints. ( A ) Examples of writing the letter “A” and the number “8” with Right and Left hands on a piece of paper. The scale bars in both images represent 1 cm. ( B ) Same as ( A) , but written on a blackboard, requiring movements of proximal upper extremity joints. Scale bars represent 15 cm. In both panels, the subject was asked to write them as quickly as possible.

Limb dominance is a human behavioral characteristic with many cultural, practical, scientific, and clinical implications. Yet why the dominant limb performs better across a range of motor skill-requiring tasks remains unanswered. Is it because of an intrinsic hemispheric advantage or instead is it the result of life-long practice with the dominant side? We tested these alternatives using two tasks either cross sectionally or after training. The first was 3D reaching with either an inertial challenge or the need to use a stick-like tool. The second required participants to write with their dominant and nondominant elbows. We applied a geometric analysis to quantify movement-trajectory shape. We show that 1) tool-use unmasks markedly inferior control in the nondominant arm, and this is because tools impose the need to generate unfamiliarly shaped movement trajectories; and 2) there is no general dominant limb motor control advantage, only task-specific experience or practice riding on top of an initial preference. These results reframe dominance as predominantly about learned control of tool kinematics rather than baseline asymmetry in control of limb dynamics. - A Arac, et al.

So, if you want to be an ambidextrous batter in baseball, you must practice equally on both sides. Same goes for shooting guns or arrows.

REFERENCES

M Tschentscher, et al. 2013 Health Benefits of Nordic Walking: A Systematic Review, American Journal of Preventive Medicine, Volume 44, Issue 1,Pages 76-84, https://www.ajpmonline.org/article/S0749-3797(12)00710-6/fulltext

A Arac, et al. Arm dominance is an emergent effect of practice executing complex trajectory shapes required by tools and objects, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2026). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2601569123