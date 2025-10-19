Folate metabolism is a popular topic these days. A vitamin (B9) found in leafy greens, beans and citrus foods that plays an important role in brain development, cell growth and DNA synthesis.

My past newsletters often reported its latest news. These include:

Octoberfest: let us extol the virtues of sauerkraut and cider

“Sauerkraut the ‘superfood: a low-calorie food loaded with folate, vitamin B6, riboflavin, thiamin, and vitamin K. It provides vitamin C [saved sailors from scurvy!] and minerals such as iron, potassium, and magnesium. Fermenting the cabbage releases nutritional benefits, making it more digestible and effective as a probiotic in the gut.”

Glaucoma optic nerve damage averted with nutrients

“Glaucoma researchers suspected that the substance, homocysteine, may be relevant to understanding the pathogenesis of this disease. It is part of folate metabolism cycle." … “Folates are a family of B9 vitamins necessary for cellular processes such as nucleotide synthesis for cell division and DNA repair, regulation of cellular oxidation and reduction reactions, and epigenetic regulation. Most dietary folates exist in their reduced state, 5-methylTHF, but they are also found as dihydrofolate (DHF), tetrahydrofolate (THF), and others, depending on their place in the folate metabolic pathways.”… “Oral pyridoxine B 6 , folate B 9 , cobalamin B 12 , and choline is neuroprotective in animal models”

Liver Learnings: New News on NASH. Vitamins are vital and thyroid hormones, too.

“New study reports that vitamins B12 and folate supplementation restored autophagy function and reduced NASH progression in mice under the pre-established NASH experimental model.”

The latest focus is on folate metabolism and its role in the development and treatment of autism. We need to further explore the contribution of folate transporters and especially, brain receptors.