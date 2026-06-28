Past newsletters discussed the intranasal route of administration, and how drug substance is transported directly to the base of the brain. Many therapeutics are dosed nasally, e.g. Narcan for opioid overdose reversal. Knowing the physiologic factors that impact delivery is crucial for development in this area.

There are substantial impacts on nasal patency measurements depending upon the menstrual phase. Estrogen promotes vasodilation and increase blood circulation, resulting in nasal mucosa swelling. In contrast, progesterone leads to fluid retention and changes in the mucosal secretions. During the Luteal Phase of the menstrual cycle, as the levels of both hormones increase, airflow volumes in the nose are reduced during both inhalation and exhalation.

Fluctuations in female sex hormones and the membrane mucosa during the menstrual cycle.

Hormonal differences between males and females, and through the ovarian cycle, therefore, may affect the amount of drug substance that is able to access the brain via the nasopharynx mucosa.

At the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Research Center, part of MGH in Boston MA, our team investigated the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic effects of intranasal doses of cocaine, in female and male volunteers.

Our findings are reported here:

Sex differences in plasma cocaine levels and subjective effects after acute cocaine administration in human volunteers. July 1996 Psychopharmacology 125(4):346-54. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/14377900_Sex_differences_in_plasma_cocaine_levels_and_subjective_effects_after_acute_cocaine_administration_in_human_volunteers

Gender differences after acute cocaine administration have received little attention in spite of the fact that males and females respond differently to many drugs. Seven male and seven female occasional cocaine users received both an intranasal dose of cocaine hydrochloride (0.9 mg/kg) and placebo powder in a randomized order and reported subjective effects via an instrumental joystick device and various questionnaires. Blood samples were withdrawn at 5-min intervals to assess pharmacokinetic differences. Male subjects achieved the highest peak plasma cocaine levels (144.4 +/- 17.5 ng/ml), detected cocaine effects significantly faster than females and also experienced a greater number of episodes of intense good and bad effects. Women studied during the follicular phase of their menstrual cycle had peak plasma cocaine levels of 73.2 +/- 9.9 ng/ml, which was significantly higher than when they were studied during their luteal phase (54.7 +/- 8.7 ng/ml), but there were no differences in their subjective reports of cocaine effects. In spite of the different cocaine blood levels and subjective effects, peak heart rate increases did not differ between males and females suggesting that women may be more sensitive than males to the cardiovascular effects of cocaine. These data suggest that there are significant gender and menstrual cycle differences in the response to acute intranasal cocaine administration and these differences may have implications for the differential abuse of this drug. - Scott E Lukas, M Sholar, Leslie Lundahl, X Lamas, E Kouri, J D Wines, Laura Kragie, J H Mendelson

The mechanism behind the differences seen across the menstrual cycle could be related to bioavailability changes in the nasal mucosa from gonadal hormone influences or it could be related to changes in blood cholinesterases.

A recent research report directly examined the pharmacokinetics of drug delivery to the brain via the intranasal route of administration, and how it fluxuates across the female ovarian cycle and as compared to males. It describes both an animal study, and a human volunteer clinical study.