To orient the reader, here is a reminder of the basic anatomy of the region:

Salivary glands discovered

Most thought, human anatomy was fully known and nothing overlooked. But then we recently discovered the glymphatics, the brain’s lymph drainage system. Now we report the recent discovery of a previously unknown salivary gland, hiding way back in the nasopharynx.

• PSMA PET/CT indicated a previously unnoticed paired nasopharyngeal macroscopic salivary gland.

• Presence of paired mucous glands was confirmed in 100 consecutive patients and cadaver histology.

• In 723 patients, the radiotherapy dose to this area was associated with xerostomia and dysphagia.

• Proposed name for these newly identified macroscopic glands is the “tubarial glands”.

Newly described gland: Interactive 3D-reconstruction of histological slides. Schematic representation of region of the torus tubarius with overlying gland, in its anatomical setting (left) and as 3D-histology reconstruction (right). The glandular tissue is shown in yellow (acini) and light blue (ducts). This dorsomedial view, demonstrates the relation of the tubarial gland to the underlying torus tubarius cartilage (dark blue) and muscle (pink). - MH Valstar, et al.

Tonsillectomy / Adenoidectomy Re-examined

The removal of tonsils and adenoids is a very common procedure performed on young children. [Is that why no one noticed those salivary glands located nearby?] And, is it a necessary, beneficial intervention?

In a population-based cohort study of 1.2 million children, the removal of their adenoids or tonsils during childhood significantly increased the relative risk of suffering from respiratory, allergic, and infectious diseases. And this increased risk, was much larger than any benefit arising from these surgeries.

Design, Setting, and Participants A population-based cohort study of up to 1 189 061 children born in Denmark between 1979 and 1999 and evaluated in linked national registers up to 2009, covering at least the first 10 and up to 30 years of their life, was carried out. Participants in the case and control groups were selected such that their health did not differ significantly prior to surgery. Exposures Participants were classified as exposed if adenoids or tonsils were removed within the first 9 years of life. Main Outcomes and Measures The incidence of disease (defined by International Classification of Diseases, Eighth Revision [ICD-8] and Tenth Revision [ICD-10] diagnoses) up to age 30 years was examined using stratified Cox proportional hazard regressions that adjusted for 18 covariates, including parental disease history, pregnancy complications, birth weight, Apgar score, sex, socioeconomic markers, and region of Denmark born. Results A total of up to 1 189 061 children were included in this study (48% female); 17 460 underwent adenoidectomy, 11 830 tonsillectomy, and 31 377 adenotonsillectomy; 1 157 684 were in the control group. Adenoidectomy and tonsillectomy were associated with a 2- to 3-fold increase in diseases of the upper respiratory tract (relative risk [RR], 1.99; 95% CI, 1.51-2.63 and RR, 2.72; 95% CI, 1.54-4.80; respectively). Smaller increases in risks for infectious and allergic diseases were also found: adenotonsillectomy was associated with a 17% increased risk of infectious diseases (RR, 1.17; 95% CI, 1.10-1.25) corresponding to an absolute risk increase of 2.14% because these diseases are relatively common (12%) in the population. In contrast, the long-term risks for conditions that these surgeries aim to treat often did not differ significantly and were sometimes lower or higher. - Byars SG, et al.

Abbreviation: COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. Relative risks (RR) and 95% CIs are the exponents from Cox regressions that capture risk of each disease up to age 30 years depending on whether surgery was performed. The RR P values significant after Bonferroni corrections for 78 tests are shown by a blue point above the upper confidence interval for each disease. The RR values are presented only for analyses with sufficient power for hypothesis testing (see methods). Absolute risk differences (ARD) and 95% CIs were estimated as ARD = 100 × CR × (1-RR), where CR (control risk) is the risk of the disease in the control sample and RR is the relative risk of disease in individuals post-surgery relative to the disease risk in the control sample that did not undergo surgery. Numbers needed to treat (NNT) and 95% CIs were estimated as NNT = 100/ARD. The NNT values above or below zero indicate harm or benefit associated with surgery, respectively, with values closer to 0 indicating harm occurring more often to patients. For example, for risk of asthma after adenoidectomy (ie, RR = 1.45; 95% CI, 1.33-1.57), the event rate in the control group (or control risk, CR) for asthma up to age 30 years in our dataset was 5.8%, ARD = |100 × 0.058 x (1−1.45)| = 2.6 and NNT = 100/2.6 = 38. Relative risk of asthma was 1.45 and thus 45% higher after adenoidectomy compared with controls (no surgery), which translates to an absolute risk difference of 2.6% or 2.6 more cases of asthma per 100 treated patients. In other words, approximately 38 adenoidectomies would need to be performed for an additional asthma diagnosis to be associated with one of those patients in the first 30 years of life. - Byars SG, et al.

And the surgeries performed on these children, increased their risk of stress disorders occuring later in life, especially PTSD.

In a cohort study of 1 050 287 children and young adults in Sweden, those who underwent surgical removal of tonsils or adenoids exhibited a higher risk of stress-related disorders, especially posttraumatic stress disorder, compared with unexposed individuals or unexposed full siblings. … The risk increase appeared to be greatest during the first years following surgery, but an increased risk of stress-related disorders was still noted more than 20 years after the surgery. - X Xiao, et al.

Rejuvenating teeth

Past newsletters looked at ways to boost tooth growth. Found another one recently, and reporting it here.

a STEM and ( b ) TEM images showing integration between native and newly grown nanocrystals of a remineralised diazone prism. Insets in ( a ) show SAED patterns from native and remineralised regions confirming newly grown nanocrystals co-oriented along the c-axis with respect to native nanocrystals. c HRTEM image of the interface from ( b ) showing no distinct boundary between native and new nanocrystals, demonstrating crystallographic integration via epitaxial remineralisation. Micrographs in ( a – c ) are representative images from n = 2 independent experiments. d High magnification SEM images showing new nanocrystals nucleating and extending from underlying native nanocrystals along the c -axis (representative images from n = 4 independent experiments). e TEM image, ( f ) EDX map, and ( g ) EDX spectrum confirming and distinctly showing the growth of remineralised layer on parazone prism. h TEM image showing integration and co-alignment between native and newly grown nanocrystals along the c -axis in a remineralised parazone prism. i HRTEM image of the interface from ( h ) showing no distinct boundary between native and new nanocrystals, confirming crystallographic integration. Insets show FFT patterns from different regions, demonstrating co-orientation. j TEM image showing a bundle of newly grown nanocrystals (marked by a white dotted boundary) nucleating on the a -axis of the native nanocrystals while growing and extending along the c -axis. Insets in ( j ) show SAED patterns recorded from remineralised (white box) and native (green box) regions, confirming the co-orientation between native and newly grown nanocrystals. Micrographs in ( e – j ) are representative images from n = 2 independent experiments. - A Hasan, et al.

Tooth enamel is characterised by an intricate hierarchical organization of apatite nanocrystals that bestows high stiffness, hardness, and fracture toughness. However, enamel does not possess the ability to regenerate, and achieving the artificial restoration of its microstructure and mechanical properties in clinical settings has proven challenging. To tackle this issue, we engineer a tuneable and resilient supramolecular matrix based on elastin-like recombinamers (ELRs) that imitates the structure and function of the enamel-developing matrix. When applied as a coating on the surface of teeth exhibiting different levels of erosion, the matrix is stable and can trigger epitaxial growth of apatite nanocrystals, recreating the microarchitecture of the different anatomical regions of enamel and restoring the mechanical properties. The study demonstrates the translational potential of our mineralising technology for treating loss of enamel in clinical settings such as the treatment of enamel erosion and dental hypersensitivity. - A Hasan, et al.

The technology is safe, can be easily and rapidly applied, and it is scalable. Its versatility allows it to be translated into multiple types of products designed to help patients of all ages suffering from a variety of dental problems associated with loss of enamel and exposed dentin.

The start-up company, Mintech-Bio hopes to have their first product out by next year.

Miami-Area Startup Could End Cavities Forever With Breakthrough Tooth Gel

