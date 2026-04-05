Progress in pain and brain research: new drugs and devices developed
PREMIUM CONTENT subscriber access
Time once again to look at the latest developments arising from brain research, especially those related to relief of pain.
In this newsletter, research reports included:
batteries pump lithium ions to block channels
device can directly ‘see’ glymphatic flows
pathway for chronic pain indentified
new improved opioid pain pill
BioMedWorks’ Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.