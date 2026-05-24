Time again to learn new ways to renew and repair our bodies. Here is the latest research.

Noisy static for clearer vision

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of irreversible blindness among the elderly. Now researchers found an effective non-invasive way to improve the vision of people with AMD using augmented reality headsets that add a layer of “visual noise” over what they see.

mage illustrating the patient’s view of the letter chart under high levels of visual noise. Raul et al. / npj Aging

Stochastic resonance (SR) is a phenomenon in which optimal noise improves sensory perception. Researchers tested whether visual noise delivered via an augmented reality (AR) headset enhanced binocular visual acuity in binocular eAMD (N = 12) and in healthy individuals (N = 17) using SR. Assessing vision with a standard clinical letter chart showed an immediate improvement in vision. Improvements were 2.5 letters and 2 letters at optimal noise levels for eAMD and healthy individuals, respectively.

Flushing out the glutamate

Researchers tested a combined blood-glutamate scavenging (cBGS) therapeutic platform comprised of two recombinant enzymes (rGOT1 and rGPT1), their respective co-substrates (oxaloacetate and pyruvate), and the cofactor pyridoxal phosphate in mouse and rat models of moderate-to-severe spinal cord compression and contusion injury. Blood and CSF glutamate concentrations were quantified and correlated with histological and functional outcomes assessed from 1 day to 7 weeks post-injury, to determine neuroprotective efficacy.

Scheme showing the Mechanism of action of combined blood glutamate scavenging treatment in spinal cord injury. The left panel illustrates the pathological glutamate excitotoxicity cascade following spinal cord injury. Excessive glutamate (Glu) accumulation in the synaptic cleft and extracellular space activates AMPA and NMDA receptors, leading to calcium influx and neuronal injury. Impaired EAAT1/2 transporter function in astrocytes and reverse transport from neurons exacerbate Glu accumulation. The elevated Glu concentration in both cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood disrupts Glu homeostasis due to facilitated bidirectional transport (EAAT1-3) across the compromised blood–spinal cord barrier. The right panel depicts the effect of cBGS treatment, which involves intravenous administration of recombinant rGOT1 and rGPT1 enzymes together with their co-substrates (oxaloacetate and pyruvate) and co-factor (PLP). This enzymatic system reduces the peripheral Glu concentration, generating a concentration gradient that promotes brain-to-blood Glu efflux. The resulting normalization of Glu in the CSF restores synaptic balance and minimizes excitotoxicity. Treatment with cBGS reduces the concentration of Glu in the blood and CSF to ~ 20 µM and ~ 10–15 µM (near physiological level), respectively. Restoring Glu-mediated transport and suppressing excitotoxic receptor activation support neuronal survival and functional recovery. Credit: Inflammation and Regeneration (2026). DOI: 10.1186/s41232-026-00411-x

Systemic cBGS administration reduced Glu concentrations in both blood and CSF. Associated was reduction in apoptosis, neuroinflammation, demyelination, and glial scarring, but increased neuronal and axonal survival. Treated animals recovered near normal locomotor function. Efficacy persisted with dosing up to eight hours post-injury.

Since it is administered via a simple intravenous injection, this treatment can be used by first responders, to halt the damage cascade in its earliest stages.

Plumping up muscle cells with glutamine

Aging muscle stem cells (MuSCs) show a marked decline in glutaminase (GLS) activity. Credit: Nature Aging (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s43587-026-01120-3

Skeletal muscle aging shows loss in the function and number of resident muscle stem cells (MuSCs) or satellite cells. MuSC activation leads to dramatic changes in cellular architecture and metabolic reprogramming, including both mitochondrial biogenesis and increased glycolysis. Despite these changes to increase energy production, energy demands during periods of MuSC activation may go unmet. In MuSCs, glutamine provides the raw material needed to produce fatty acids that help cells grow, divide, and repair damaged muscles.

Mice experiments, both in vitro and in vivo, demonstrated role of glutaminase in age-related changes in MuSC function. Combining fluorescence-activated cell sorting isolation with metabolomics and stable isotope tracing, revealed an age-related decline in reductive (counterclockwise) flux of glutamine through the tricarboxylic acid cycle, a pathway by which MuSCs build up the cellular fatty acid stores required for MuSC function.

The old MuSCs have 50% less of glutaminase (GLS1) and without enough GLS1, muscle stem cells struggle to utilize the nutrient, glutamine. When the missing GLS1 was genetically restored, or directly supplying the missing fatty acids, the older cells regained their ability to grow and regenerate larger, stronger muscles.

Oxygen matters in transplanting stem cells

Human hematopoietic stem cells are highly sensitive to oxygen, which can dictate how the cells grow and function. Oxygen levels within the body range from about 1% in the bone marrow to 14% in circulating blood.

HSCs/HPCs display O 2 dependencies. A Immunophenotypically defined HSCs/HPCs or B CFU numbers as a fraction of CD34+ cells from BM ( n = 3), mPB ( n = 3), and CB ( n = 2). C Significance analysis of A using 1-way ANOVA with post hoc comparisons. D Dissolved O 2 concentration in fresh whole CBUs compared to total volume of the CBU. Dissolved O 2 levels associated with physiologically relevant local and atmospheric O 2 tensions are indicated by dashed lines. E–G CFU from CB ( n = 8), BM ( n = 3), or mPB ( n = 3) CD34+ cells performed in the indicated O 2 tensions. 12 days after plating CFUs of different potentials were enumerated manually by counting. H CB ( n = 5), BM ( n = 3), or mPB ( n = 3) CD34+ cells expanded in serum free media with growth factors for 7 days in the indicated O 2 tensions. Total CD34+ cell numbers compared to the number of cells seeded by flow cytometry analysis. HSCs hematopoietic stem cells; HPCs hematopoietic progenitor cells; CFU colony forming unit; BM bone marrow; mPB mobilized peripheral blood; CB umbilical cord blood; O 2 oxygen. - J Ropa, et al.

Researchers studied human stem cells from donor umbilical cord blood, peripheral blood and bone marrow looking to find ways to improve the utility of stem cells used in transplant therapies. They found that even brief exposure to different oxygen levels caused major shifts in how the cells proliferated and differentiated. In mouse models, the cells that were grown at the lowest oxygen tension proportionally had the most cells that were able to engraft in the host. These cells cultured in lower oxygen were less stressed out and thus they were more able to function.

Beta 2 adrenergic agonists attenuate MASH

In the mice model of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stimulation of the adrenergic pathway in liver clears up lipid buildup.

Formoterol treatment decreases liver lipids in HFD mice. Thin layer chromatography of liver-derived fatty acids was performed for mice. Quantification of triacylglycerides, phospholipids, monoglycerides, 1,2-diacylglycerides, 1,3-diacylglycerides, and cholesteryl esters were performed by densitometry analysis and normalized to starting tissue mass. Data represent group median, interquartile range, and data min/max. - BS Winkler, et al.

The beta adrenergic agonist drug formoterol rescued the mice from liver damage by increasing mitochondrial biogenesis.

A retrospective analysis of real-world data from patients who were already prescribed beta-2 agonists for respiratory conditions, showed that they had lower rates of several serious liver-related outcomes, including cirrhosis and all-cause mortality.

Since formoterol is an approved medication, used for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, it can be immediately trialed for use in MASH patients.

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REFERENCES

P Raul, et al. Visual noise in augmented reality improves vision in age-related macular degeneration. npj Aging (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41514-026-00389-3

J Levin, et al. Breaking the cycle of excitotoxicity: blood glutamate scavenging provides robust neuroprotection in spinal cord injury. Inflammation and Regeneration (2026). DOI: 10.1186/s41232-026-00411-x

DE Lee, et al. Glutamine-driven reductive TCA cycle metabolism supports aged muscle stem cell function via de novo lipogenesis. Nature Aging (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s43587-026-01120-3

J Ropa, et al. Local oxygen tension dictates hematopoietic cell growth and potency. Leukemia (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41375-026-02971-w

BS Winkler, et al. Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists as a treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), npj Metabolic Health and Disease (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s44324-026-00108-2