Skin damages: psoriasis, eczema and tattoos
Looking at iron, oils and inks
Our body is a machine for living. It is organized for that, it is its nature. Let life go on in it unhindered and let it defend itself. -Leo Tolstoy
Skin changes with psoriasis and eczema
The skin's epidermis is the body's first line of defense against the external environment. It is disrupted in skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, leading to dryness, itchiness, thickening, and inflammation.
Eczema affects one in 10 people, while psoriasis affects 2–3% of the global population.
Researchers investigated the hormone hepcidin as the trigger for the condition. Hepcidin controls how much iron is absorbed from food and then distributed throughout the body. In healthy individuals, it is produced exclusively in the liver.
Iron is an essential trace metal for maintenance of healthy skin; required for wound healing, collagen production and immune function. But too much iron in the skin can amplify the damaging effects of UV sunlight and cause hyperproliferative chronic diseases, like psoriasis. The skin cells of psoriatic patients do have high iron concentrations. This new study found that in people with psoriasis, the hormone hepcidin is also generated in their skin.
Experimental mice developed psoriasis after being exposed to high levels of skin-produced hepcidin. This caused their skin cells to retain far more iron than was required, and it triggered both a hyperproliferation of skin cells and a high concentration of neutrophils. Researchers hope a drug targeting hepcidin will improve treatment options for all psoriasis patients. They are examining customized iron chelators.
The epidermis has a high demand for lipids, particularly linoleic acid, which is obtained through diet.
Scientists discovered the transporter protein, called MFSD2A, that brings lysophosphatidylcholines (LPCs) into skin cells. These LPCs supply linoleic acid—an essential fatty acid needed to maintain and repair the skin barrier. In depleted MFSD2A epidermis, the loss of this transporter led to inflammation and damaged skin structure. A healthy epidermis relies on the uptake of phospholipids from the blood, which comes from the diet.
Eczema and psoriatic skin had reduced MFSD2A expression. Dietary supplements, including LPC-omega-3, may provide therapeutic relief.
The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in. -B.K.S. Iyengar
Toll of tattoos
Tattoo exposure was associated with an increased risk of malignant lymphoma in a Swedish population study.
The popularity of tattoos has increased dramatically over the last few decades. Tattoo ink often contains carcinogenic chemicals, e.g., primary aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and metals. The tattooing process invokes an immunologic response that causes translocation of tattoo ink from the injection site. Deposition of tattoo pigment in lymph nodes has been confirmed but the long-term health effects remain unexplored. We used Swedish National Authority Registers with full population coverage to investigate the association between tattoo exposure and overall malignant lymphoma as well as lymphoma subtypes. Methods We performed a case–control study where we identified all incident cases of malignant lymphoma diagnosed between 2007 and 2017 in individuals aged 20–60 years in the Swedish National Cancer Register. Three random age- and sex-matched controls per case were sampled from the Total Population Register using incidence density sampling. We assessed exposure through a questionnaire in 2021, and data on potential confounders were retrieved from registers. We used multivariable logistic regression to estimate the incidence rate ratio (IRR) of malignant lymphoma in tattooed individuals. Findings The study population consisted of 11,905 individuals, and the response rate was 54% among cases (n = 1398) and 47% among controls (n = 4193). The tattoo prevalence was 21% among cases and 18% among controls. Tattooed individuals had a higher adjusted risk of overall lymphoma (IRR = 1.21; 95% CI 0.99–1.48). The risk of lymphoma was highest in individuals with less than two years between their first tattoo and the index year (IRR = 1.81; 95% CI 1.03–3.20). The risk decreased with intermediate exposure duration (three to ten years) but increased again in individuals who received their first tattoo ≥11 years before the index year (IRR = 1.19; 95% CI 0.94–1.50). We found no evidence of increasing risk with a larger area of total tattooed body surface. The risk associated with tattoo exposure seemed to be highest for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (IRR 1.30; 95% CI 0.99–1.71) and follicular lymphoma (IRR 1.29; 95% CI 0.92–1.82). - C Nielsen, et al.
Tattoo inks sold in Australia contain toxic metals and carcinogenic aromatic amines.
Toxic elemental substances detected included arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and lead
All inks tested exceeded EU2020/2081 limits for at least one regulated element.
Exceptionally high pigment metal concentrations, with titanium reaching ∼10,000 ppm
No ink tested meets EU safety standards, revealing a gap in Australian regulations.
- JP Violi, et al.
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REFERENCES
E Abboud, et al. Skin hepcidin initiates psoriasiform skin inflammation via Fe-driven hyperproliferation and neutrophil recruitment. Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-50993-8
BH Wong et al. Mfsd2a is important for maintaining epidermal homeostasis, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2026). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2531159123
https://www.sciencealert.com/tattoos-affect-your-immune-system-in-ways-were-just-beginning-to-understand
https://theconversation.com/tattoos-toxins-and-the-immune-system-what-you-need-to-know-before-you-get-inked-271503
A Capucetti, et al. Tattoo ink induces inflammation in the draining lymph node and alters the immune response to vaccination. November 25, 2025 122 (48) e2510392122. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2510392122
C Nielsen, et al. Tattoos as a risk factor for malignant lymphoma: a population-based case–control study, eClinicalMedicine (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.eclinm.2024.102649
JP Violi, et al. Toxic Metals and Carcinogens in Tattoo Inks Available in Australia. Journal of Hazardous Materials (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2025.140874
Hi L.
The last time I visited the U.S. was about 3 years ago (Arizona), I was a bit taken back at the number of people sporting tattoos, including minors. Some bathhouses here in Japan still legally prohibit anyone from entering who has tattoos because of the long association with the Yakuza.
I checked on the legal status and found that smoking is permitted at 21, voting and driving at 18, but tattoos have no age limit if a parent or guardian (who are usually tattooed) is present.
I asked my sister if she or her daughter has any regrets about decorative tattoos, and they said they regarded tattoos as part of their identity. I didn't say anything in response, but thought to myself that their meaning of 'identity' is an early-formed choice rather than an emergent dynamic, as I had assumed.
But personally, if I felt the need to have myself tattooed or pierced in places meant to draw attention to myself, I would also guess that need is arising from some insecurity with being in my own skin. Meh, to each their own.