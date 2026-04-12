Our body is a machine for living. It is organized for that, it is its nature. Let life go on in it unhindered and let it defend itself. -Leo Tolstoy

Skin changes with psoriasis and eczema

The skin's epidermis is the body's first line of defense against the external environment. It is disrupted in skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, leading to dryness, itchiness, thickening, and inflammation.

Eczema affects one in 10 people, while psoriasis affects 2–3% of the global population.

a Scheme of the knock-in strategy. b Photography of Hamp1 KI-Ker (top) and control littermate. c Hepcidin expression measured by Q-PCR or ELISA in the skin of male and female Hamp1 KI-Ker and control littermates. ( d ) Iron measurement by ICP-OEP in the epidermis of Hamp1 KI-Ker and WT littermates. ( e ) Percentage of Ki-67+ cells in epidermal basal cells, quantified in skin sections of Hamp1 KI-Ker and control littermates. f H&E staining (representative of n ≥ 5 mice per group) and epidermis thickness measurement of Hamp1 KI-Ker and control littermates. Cxcl1 expression evaluated by Q-PCR; ( g ) or IHC ( h ) in the skin of Hamp1 KI-Ker and control littermates. Quantification of IHC staining analysis by « ImageJ plugin IHC profiler » Each dot represents the mean of 3 measurements taken from one microscopic slide. i Representative PMN IHC on the skin of Hamp1 KI-Ker and control littermate. Scale bar = 100 μm ( f ), ( h ), ( i ). Hamp1CMV lox-STOP-lox are represented by black dots and Hamp1 KI-Ker mice by blue dots. 3-week-old female and male mice were used. Pool of three independent experiments. -E Abboud, et al.

Researchers investigated the hormone hepcidin as the trigger for the condition. Hepcidin controls how much iron is absorbed from food and then distributed throughout the body. In healthy individuals, it is produced exclusively in the liver.

Iron is an essential trace metal for maintenance of healthy skin; required for wound healing, collagen production and immune function. But too much iron in the skin can amplify the damaging effects of UV sunlight and cause hyperproliferative chronic diseases, like psoriasis. The skin cells of psoriatic patients do have high iron concentrations. This new study found that in people with psoriasis, the hormone hepcidin is also generated in their skin.

Experimental mice developed psoriasis after being exposed to high levels of skin-produced hepcidin. This caused their skin cells to retain far more iron than was required, and it triggered both a hyperproliferation of skin cells and a high concentration of neutrophils. Researchers hope a drug targeting hepcidin will improve treatment options for all psoriasis patients. They are examining customized iron chelators.

The epidermis has a high demand for lipids, particularly linoleic acid, which is obtained through diet.

Inducible postnatal Mfsd2a deficiency leads to transient dermatitis with defects in desquamation. (A) mRNA expression of Mfsd2a in 2aEpKO and 2a fl/fl control ventral and dorsal epidermis 13 d after tamoxifen treatment. 2a fl/fl ; 2aEpKO. (B) Photos of mice at day 17 post tamoxifen treatment. 2aEpKO mice developed dermatitis at areas indicated by red arrows, while 2a fl/fl controls appeared normal. 2aEpHet mice developed alopecia with dermatitis at areas indicated by red arrows. 2a fl/fl , 2aEpKO, ; 2aEpHet, ( C ) Representative image of H&E stained skin taken from the chest and back of 2a fl/fl controls, 2aEpKO, and 2aEpHet mice. 2aEpKO mice developed epidermal hyperplasia and hyperkeratosis (red arrows) with dilated blood vessels (black arrows) in the dermis layer of the chest. Parakeratosis (blue arrow) was observed in 2aEpKO back epidermis. E, epidermis; D, dermis. (Scale bar, 20 µm.) (D ) Violin plot showing epidermal thickness (µm) measurements in chest and back of 2a fl/fl controls, 2aEpKO, and 2aEpHet. 2a fl/fl controls, 2aEpKO, and 2aEpHet. Dorsal skin harvested from 2a fl/fl controls and 2aEpKO at day 13 post tamoxifen induction for subsequent panels ( E–I ). ( E) Immunohistochemical staining of indicated epidermal differentiation markers. Krt5 (basal keratinocytes), Krt10 (suprabasal keratinocytes), Filaggrin (Flg, granular keratinocytes), and Loricrin (Lor, terminally differentiated corneocytes). Krt6 (marker for activated keratinocytes). Isolectin (green) marks basal layer and Hoechst (blue) is a nuclei stain; 2a fl/fl , ; 2aEpKO, . (Scale bar, 20 µm.) ( F ) Violin plot showing epidermal thickness (µm) measurements of dorsal skin of 2a fl/fl controls and 2aEpKO. ( G) Violin plot showing quantification of Krt6 expression in dorsal epidermis of 2a fl/fl controls and 2aEpKO. ( H) Transmission electron microscopy images of the dorsal epidermis of 2a fl/fl control and 2aEpKO. Mitochondria (red arrowheads) are normally located in the lower granular keratinocyte layer (“SG2”) of 2a fl/fl control. Mitochondria are found in the upper granulosum layer (“SG1”) in 2aEpKO. Lamellar bodies (LB) (yellow asterisk) are observed in both 2aEpKO and 2a fl/fl control epidermis. (Scale bar, 500 nm.) ( I ) Transmission electron microscopy images of 2a fl/fl control and 2aEpKO. Budding of LB into the stratum corneum (SC) layer are observed in 2aEpKO and 2a fl/fl control (panels i , ii , v , vi , vii , and viii , yellow arrowheads). However, distinct lipid lamellae (panels v and vii , blue arrowheads) are observed only in controls but not 2aEpKO. Lipid droplets (LD) are associated with keratohyalin granules (KG) in controls (panel , white arrowheads), KGs are largely devoid of LD in 2aEpKO (panel ii ). Retainment of LBs (panel vi , yellow arrows) and mitochondria (panel viii , red arrowheads) were also observed in 2aEpKO SC but not in control SC, consistent with desquamation defects. (Scale bar, 200 nm and 500 nm.) - BH Wong et al.

Scientists discovered the transporter protein, called MFSD2A, that brings lysophosphatidylcholines (LPCs) into skin cells. These LPCs supply linoleic acid—an essential fatty acid needed to maintain and repair the skin barrier. In depleted MFSD2A epidermis, the loss of this transporter led to inflammation and damaged skin structure. A healthy epidermis relies on the uptake of phospholipids from the blood, which comes from the diet.

Eczema and psoriatic skin had reduced MFSD2A expression. Dietary supplements, including LPC-omega-3, may provide therapeutic relief.

MFSD2A is required for the uptake of LPCs containing linoleic acid (LPC18:2) from the blood for normal development of the epidermis. The absence of MFSD2A leads to increased skin inflammation and thickening of the epidermis. Credit: Bernice Wong

The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in. -B.K.S. Iyengar

Toll of tattoos

Tattoo exposure was associated with an increased risk of malignant lymphoma in a Swedish population study.

The popularity of tattoos has increased dramatically over the last few decades. Tattoo ink often contains carcinogenic chemicals, e.g., primary aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and metals. The tattooing process invokes an immunologic response that causes translocation of tattoo ink from the injection site. Deposition of tattoo pigment in lymph nodes has been confirmed but the long-term health effects remain unexplored. We used Swedish National Authority Registers with full population coverage to investigate the association between tattoo exposure and overall malignant lymphoma as well as lymphoma subtypes. Methods We performed a case–control study where we identified all incident cases of malignant lymphoma diagnosed between 2007 and 2017 in individuals aged 20–60 years in the Swedish National Cancer Register. Three random age- and sex-matched controls per case were sampled from the Total Population Register using incidence density sampling. We assessed exposure through a questionnaire in 2021, and data on potential confounders were retrieved from registers. We used multivariable logistic regression to estimate the incidence rate ratio (IRR) of malignant lymphoma in tattooed individuals. Findings The study population consisted of 11,905 individuals, and the response rate was 54% among cases (n = 1398) and 47% among controls (n = 4193). The tattoo prevalence was 21% among cases and 18% among controls. Tattooed individuals had a higher adjusted risk of overall lymphoma (IRR = 1.21; 95% CI 0.99–1.48). The risk of lymphoma was highest in individuals with less than two years between their first tattoo and the index year (IRR = 1.81; 95% CI 1.03–3.20). The risk decreased with intermediate exposure duration (three to ten years) but increased again in individuals who received their first tattoo ≥11 years before the index year (IRR = 1.19; 95% CI 0.94–1.50). We found no evidence of increasing risk with a larger area of total tattooed body surface. The risk associated with tattoo exposure seemed to be highest for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (IRR 1.30; 95% CI 0.99–1.71) and follicular lymphoma (IRR 1.29; 95% CI 0.92–1.82). - C Nielsen, et al.

Tattoo inks sold in Australia contain toxic metals and carcinogenic aromatic amines.

Toxic elemental substances detected included arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and lead

All inks tested exceeded EU2020/2081 limits for at least one regulated element.

Exceptionally high pigment metal concentrations, with titanium reaching ∼10,000 ppm

No ink tested meets EU safety standards, revealing a gap in Australian regulations.

- JP Violi, et al.

REFERENCES

E Abboud, et al. Skin hepcidin initiates psoriasiform skin inflammation via Fe-driven hyperproliferation and neutrophil recruitment. Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-50993-8

BH Wong et al. Mfsd2a is important for maintaining epidermal homeostasis, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2026). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2531159123

https://www.sciencealert.com/tattoos-affect-your-immune-system-in-ways-were-just-beginning-to-understand

https://theconversation.com/tattoos-toxins-and-the-immune-system-what-you-need-to-know-before-you-get-inked-271503

A Capucetti, et al. Tattoo ink induces inflammation in the draining lymph node and alters the immune response to vaccination. November 25, 2025 122 (48) e2510392122. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2510392122

C Nielsen, et al. Tattoos as a risk factor for malignant lymphoma: a population-based case–control study, eClinicalMedicine (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.eclinm.2024.102649

JP Violi, et al. Toxic Metals and Carcinogens in Tattoo Inks Available in Australia. Journal of Hazardous Materials (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2025.140874