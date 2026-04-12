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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
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Hi L.

The last time I visited the U.S. was about 3 years ago (Arizona), I was a bit taken back at the number of people sporting tattoos, including minors. Some bathhouses here in Japan still legally prohibit anyone from entering who has tattoos because of the long association with the Yakuza.

I checked on the legal status and found that smoking is permitted at 21, voting and driving at 18, but tattoos have no age limit if a parent or guardian (who are usually tattooed) is present.

I asked my sister if she or her daughter has any regrets about decorative tattoos, and they said they regarded tattoos as part of their identity. I didn't say anything in response, but thought to myself that their meaning of 'identity' is an early-formed choice rather than an emergent dynamic, as I had assumed.

But personally, if I felt the need to have myself tattooed or pierced in places meant to draw attention to myself, I would also guess that need is arising from some insecurity with being in my own skin. Meh, to each their own.

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