Several past newsletters explored research in gonadal hormones, pregnancy, gut microbes and physiology. New reports provide unexpected information, giving us different perspectives.

Cholesterol and bile acid biosynthesis https://www.researchgate.net/publication/342756679/figure/fig2/AS:11431282182462341@1781216323146/Cholesterol-and-bile-acid-biosynthesis-A-In-conditions-of-cholesterol-depletion-the.tif

Steroid signatures in bile = long life

The New England Centenarian Study (NECS) provides a unique resource for the study of extreme human longevity (EL). To gain insight into biological pathways related to EL, chronological age and survival, we used an untargeted serum metabolomic approach (> 1400 metabolites) in 213 NECS participants, followed by integration of our findings with metabolomic data from four additional studies. Compared to their offspring and matched controls, EL individuals exhibited a distinct metabolic profile characterized by higher levels of primary and secondary bile acids—most notably chenodeoxycholic acid (CDCA) and lithocholic acid (LCA)—lower levels of biliverdin and bilirubin, and stable levels of selected steroids. Notably, elevated levels of both bile acids and steroids were associated with lower mortality. Several metabolites associated with age and survival were inversely associated with metabolite ratios related to NAD+ production and/or levels (tryptophan/kynurenine, cortisone/cortisol), gut bacterial metabolism (ergothioneine/trimethylamine N-oxide, aspartate/quinolinate), and oxidative stress (methionine/methionine sulfoxide), implicating these pathways in aging and/or longevity. We further developed a metabolomic clock predictive of biological age, with age deviations significantly associated with mortality risk. Key metabolites predictive of biological aging, such as taurine and citrate, were not captured by traditional age analyses, pointing to their potential role as biomarkers for healthy aging. These results highlight metabolic pathways that may be targeted to promote metabolic resilience and healthy aging.

Gut microbe metabolism of bile

Gut microbes interact with specific sex hormones and nerve cells that control the movement of muscles in the intestines. Bacterial metabolism of inactive steroid hormones is important for this pathway. Researchers found that they metabolized inactive androgen-glucuronides back into their active forms.

The coordinated transit of intestinal contents is crucial for digestion and host defense, and is regulated by cross-talk between neural circuits, the muscular gut wall and luminal factors. Here we show that androgen signaling to Nos1+ enteric neurons and Scn10a+ spinal afferent neurons is required for normal intestinal transit in mice and is microbiome dependent. Microbial depletion with antibiotics abolished androgen receptor expression in enteric neurons, diminished serum testosterone and caused dysmotility. Androgens were necessary for antibiotics to affect transit and partly sufficient to rescue dysmotility. Nos1 neurons upregulate androgen receptor upon puberty in parallel with shifts in fecal bacterial beta-glucuronidase (GUS) enzymes that can deconjugate steroid glucuronides in mice and humans. Intracolonic administration of a GUS enzyme found to metabolize androgen glucuronides was sufficient to restore neuronal androgen signaling in microbe-depleted mice. Thus, gut microbial reactivation of host-excreted androgens via GUS enzymes represents a dynamic microbe–host interaction that is essential for peripheral nervous system function in homeostasis. - VN Lagomarsino, et al.

Note that the host’s circulating level of a sex hormone is also dependent on this GUS bacterial activity, recirculating it back into the blood stream. Use of broad spectrum antibiotics can wipe out this hormone reservoir, in addition to the intestinal neural activation loop.

Autism and drug use during pregnancy

This large study represents a third of all births in the US during the time period of 2014 to 2023. Its findings imply that disruption at any point along the sterol biosynthesis pathway may pose developmental risks to the fetus.

Exposure groups were defined using medication exposure overlapping pregnancy from linked maternal-child health records in Cosmos. Follow-up began at birth and continued through the last available clinical encounter. Those with <18 months of follow-up were excluded due to inability to establish a reliable ASD diagnosis. Cumulative incidence accounts for censoring so the perceived incidences in this figure are higher than the raw incidence (3.8%) in our cohort. The censoring rate is similar between the groups, however, so the divergence in the lines is due to the rate of events and not censoring. The risk increased by 1.33 times (1.32–1.34) for each additional SBIM during pregnancy (trend test assigning linear score for ordinal dose levels using robust standard errors for Wald type statistics p < 0.001). Shaded area denotes 95% confidence range. -ES Peeples, et al.

Cholesterol is a vital molecule, especially during embryonic development. Disruption of the cholesterol biosynthetic pathway can arise from pathogenic genetic variants or exposure to prescription medications. We investigated the relationship between fifteen sterol biosynthesis inhibiting medications (SBIM) prescribed during pregnancy and the incidence of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in the resulting offspring. Our study of the Epic Cosmos database queried linked child and maternal health records for births between 2014 and 2023 with follow-up to December 2025. The study included 6,135,213 children with linked maternal health records. We evaluated the incidence of ASD associated with maternal prescription of aripiprazole, atorvastatin, bupropion, buspirone, fluoxetine, haloperidol, metoprolol, nebivolol, pravastatin, propranolol, rosuvastatin, sertraline, simvastatin, and/or trazodone during pregnancy using Cox proportional hazard modeling. We found that exposure to at least one SBIM during pregnancy was associated with a 1.47-fold (95% CI 1.45–1.49) increased risk of an ASD after adjusting for potential confounders. For each additional SBIM co-prescribed, there was a 1.33 (95% CI 1.32–1.34) times increased risk of ASD, reaching 2.33-fold risk when 4 or more SBIMs were prescribed simultaneously. In the ten years of our cohort, we identified 234,971 (3.8%) children with an ASD diagnosis. Of the children with an ASD diagnosis, 35,152 (15.0%) of the mothers were prescribed at least one SBIM during pregnancy. Notably, in our dataset, utilization of SBIM medications by pregnant women increased from 4.6% in 2014 to 16.8% in 2023. In conclusion, SBIMs may be potentially harmful to the developing fetus. Given that these drugs account for over 400 million prescriptions annually in the U.S. we recommend these findings be considered before prescribing SBIM medications during pregnancy. - ES Peeples, et al.

Data represents maternally prescribed aripiprazole, bupropion, fluoxetine, haloperidol, metoprolol, sertraline, and trazodone relative to non-exposed pregnancies. Adjusted HR data (x-axis) shown are from our current dataset while 7-DHC level FC (y-axis) are from previously published data (PMCID: PMC8033759

Despite differences in clinical indication, chemical structure, metabolism and pharmacological class, these medications all share a common effect: inhibition of the sterol biosynthesis pathway. The combined maternal and fetal burden of increased sterol precursors along with cholesterol depletion can impair cellular homeostasis, perturb progenitor proliferation, neurite outgrowth, and circuit formation, thus leading to ASD-related phenotypes as the children develop.

Follicle selection for singletons

Most natual pregnancies result in singleton birth. Researchers examined a model that predicts how the follicle selection process was controlled. Turns out, the process is entirely random.

Follicle development, selection, and ovulation. FSH, follicle-stimulating hormone; LH, luteinizing hormone. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/rmb2.12371

One of the most critical steps in human reproduction is the selection of the dominant follicle when a single follicle is chosen from a large group of follicles to ovulate. Although this process involves complex hormonal regulation, the complete microscopic picture of unique selectivity remains unclear. We propose a novel stochastic mechanism for dominant follicle selection that incorporates the actions of the most relevant hormones, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and oestradiol. Our theoretical picture suggests the following sequence of events. As soon as the FSH concentration reaches the critical threshold, one of the available follicles is randomly selected, which immediately stimulates the production of oestradiol, which, via a negative feedback mechanism, suppresses further FSH production, lowering its concentration below the critical threshold. This suppression limits the time window for the possible second follicle selection event, allowing only a single follicle to be selected. Based on this picture, a minimal quantitative theoretical model of dominant follicle selection is developed and analysed using analytical calculations and computer simulations. Theoretical analysis shows how the interplay between different parameters that govern follicle selection leads to high selectivity. Our theoretical approach can explain some key known observations, providing a quantitative tool for analysing biological reproduction phenomena. - Z Lyu, et al.

Schematic of the FSH concentration evolution and the appearance of a window for follicle selection. The FSH concentration first achieved the threshold C* at time t* ⁠. The first follicle is selected at time t1 ⁠. The concentration profile reaches its maximum at tmax ⁠. The selection of follicles might occur only in the time interval ⁠deltaT.

In assisted reproductive treatments, administering exogenous FSH may raise the stationary concentration enough to significantly widen the selection window, increasing the probability for multi-follicular recruitment and selection. In PCOS patients, their prolonged low FSH level may not reach threshold level to trigger a selection window, with no ovulation then occurring.

REFERENCES

S Monti, et al. Metabolomic signatures of extreme old age: findings from the New England Centenarian Study. GeroScience (2026). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11357-026-02174-2

VN Lagomarsino, et al. Microbial reactivation of host androgens directs enteric neuronal regulation of gut motility. Nature Neuroscience (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41593-026-02321-0.

ES Peeples, et al. Sterol pathway disruption in pregnancy: a link to autism. Molecular Psychiatry 31, 5204–5214 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-026-03610-7

Z Lyu, et al. Stochastic mechanism of dominant follicle selection: selection of one suppresses selection of others. Journal of the Royal Society Interface (2026). DOI: 10.1098/rsif.2025.0915