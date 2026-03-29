Today’s newsletter is all about finding ways to refreshing sleep and a peaceful state of mind. And they are easily available to us all.

Peruse and then use.

Book reading best for falling asleep

Going from full consciousness into sleep phase, needs to be eased. What way is best? A study showed that just 6 minutes of reading cut stress by 68% — better than music (61%), tea (54%), walking (42%), or video games (21%).

When you read, the focused imagination required for comprehension, activates your brain to damp down stress responses. Heart rate slows, breathing deepens, muscles relax, and you enter an altered state of consciousness.



Another randomized trial split ~ 1,000 people into two groups: half read a book in bed for seven nights. 42% of the reader group reported better sleep versus 28% of non-readers. Those who read 3.5+ hours per week were 23% less likely to die. Thus, sustained reading protects the brain as it ages.

[https://medium.com/@jessicamansourati/want-to-reduce-stress-levels-by-68-in-6-minutes-read-a-book-17ade265c65d]

Dreaming vividly to sleep deeply

A recent study revealed that deep sleep is not determined solely by slow-wave brain activity. A greater feeling comes with increases in immersive dreaming.

Researchers analyzed EEG recordings from 44 adults who were repeatedly awoken during non-REM sleep over the course of four nights. Shifts from faster to slower waves associated with a sense of deep sleep. But when participants reported having had a dream, the relationship weakened. Having vivid, bizarre, and emotionally intense dreams refreshed best, while abstract, reflective thought-like dreams with meta-awareness brought a more shallow feeling of sleep. Dreams can immerse us into an internal world that disconnects us from the external environment. - A Michalak, et al.

Lucid Dreaming to soothe anxiety

Lucid dreaming (LD) is when you realize you are dreaming while still asleep and, sometimes, can direct what happens next in the dream.

LD shows increased gamma activity and strengthened fronto-parietal networks.

Cholinergic and dopaminergic pathways support lucidity and dream control.

LD therapy reduces nightmares and eases PTSD-related distress.

LD enhances emotion regulation and may improve anxiety and depression symptoms.

Because lucid dreamers can change the content of their dreams, it may help those with PTSD break the cycle of reliving traumatic memories. Instead, they ‘reframe’ a frightening scenario into one more benign. - T Patel, et al.

Add Aural Beats to music ease anxiety

A randomized clinical trial revealed that as little as 24 minutes of listening to music while paired with auditory beat stimulation (ABS) significantly reduces anxiety.

144 medication-treated adults with moderate trait anxiety, randomly assigned to four listening conditions:

Pink noise (24 minutes; control)

Music with ABS (12 minutes)

Music with ABS (24 minutes)

Music with ABS (36 minutes)

Completed standardized measures of anxiety and mood before and after the intervention.

The 24-minute listening session produced the strongest overall reduction in anxiety. - DK Mullen, et al.

Sunset Hues for setting up sleep

Those awesome blue and orange hues in the sky at the start and end of a sunny day have a role in setting internal clocks. Circadian rhythms are trained and reset daily following the 24-hour solar cycles of light and dark; these stimulate eye - brain circuits to produce melatonin in sync with the solar night.

Researchers designed a light device that stimulates color-opponent inputs to photosensitive retinal ganglion cells (ipRGCs) using alternating short- and long-wavelength components. Two-hour exposure to this S-cone modulating light advanced the circadian phase 1 h and 20 min in 6 test subjects; there was no phase advance for the subjects who were exposured only to a 500 lux white light designed for stimulating melanopsin.

The device shines alternating blue and orange wavelengths 19 times a second, to generate a soft white glow that stimulates a blue-yellow opponent circuit operating through the cone photoreceptors in the retina. This circuit is much more sensitive than melanopsin. - A Neitz, et al.

Helping teens wake with circadian shifting

Perhaps we can use that new circadian reset light to help out mopey teenagers.

Illustration of healthy ( A ) and unhealthy ( B ) circadian alignment in relation to endogenous melatonin profiles. Phase angle difference (PAD) is a difference score. For example, PAD DLMO WAKETIME = time of DLMO-waketime. (B) Displays a PAD DLMO WAKETIME that is shortened by a delayed DLMO and an advanced waketime. Note that total sleep time is shortened, and bedtime is advanced in this example. Modified with permission from original figure created by Brant Hasler. - A Neitz, et al.

The "night owls" group of teens are more prone to depression, when forced into the “morning lark” optimized school schedule. Researchers sought ways to help them shift their circadian rhythms into a better adapted periodicity.

24 depressed adolescents received intervention, and 18 others received only educational sessions on how to lead a healthy lifestyle. All participants kept sleep diaries and wore devices that measured the quality of their sleep. They received 45-minute therapy sessions each week for eight weeks.

Children's Depression Rating Scale level 40 indicates depression— 28 or lower indicates remission. 6 months after the intervention, that group's average score fell to 21.67; the control group that received the healthy lifestyle education, 32.5. By 12 months post-treatment, the intervention group scored 24.97, while controls stayed at 32.75.

The intervention taught the night owls to structure their lives so they could sleep as late as possible, while gently training their bodies to fall asleep a bit earlier.

REFERENCES

Lewis, D. (2009), Galaxy Stress Research. https://medium.com/@jessicamansourati/want-to-reduce-stress-levels-by-68-in-6-minutes-read-a-book-17ade265c65d

A Michalak, et al. Immersive NREM2 dreaming preserves subjective sleep depth against declining sleep pressure. PLOS Biology (2026). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3003683

T Patel, et al. A narrative review on the neurobiology of lucid dreaming: mechanisms and therapeutic potential. Annals of Medicine & Surgery (2026). DOI: 10.1097/ms9.0000000000004741

DK Mullen, et al. Investigating the dose-response relationship between music and anxiety reduction: A randomized clinical trial, PLOS Mental Health (2026). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pmen.0000355

A Neitz, et al. Toward an Indoor Lighting Solution for Social Jet Lag. Journal of Biological Rhythms (2024). DOI: 10.1177/07487304241262918

LD Asarnow, et al. Report from a randomized control trial: improved alignment between circadian biology and sleep–wake behavior as a mechanism of depression symptom improvement in evening‐type adolescents with depressive symptoms. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry (2023). DOI: 10.1111/jcpp.13880