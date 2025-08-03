Neural resonance theory

Music perception involves natural brain oscillations that sync with musical elements like rhythm, melody, and harmony. Music is powerful not just because we hear it, but because we actually embody it.

Stability predictions across timescales. Credit: Nature Reviews Neuroscience (2025). DOI:10.1038/s41583-025-00915-4

Resonance: CNS neural circuits respond best to music when it is driven at their intrinsic oscillatory rates. Synchronization: brain regions synchronize with musical rhythms, enhancing their emotional and cognitive responses. Universal Patterns: musical structures (e.g. pulse and harmony) reflect stable resonant patterns that are shared across cultures, explaining that universally appealing feel of music.

A great deal of research in the neuroscience of music suggests that neural oscillations synchronize with musical stimuli. Although neural synchronization is a well-studied mechanism underpinning expectation, it has even more far-reaching implications for music. In this Perspective, we survey the literature on the neuroscience of music, including pitch, harmony, melody, tonality, rhythm, metre, groove and affect. We describe how fundamental dynamical principles based on known neural mechanisms can explain basic aspects of music perception and performance, as summarized in neural resonance theory. Building on principles such as resonance, stability, attunement and strong anticipation, we propose that people anticipate musical events not through predictive neural models, but because brain–body dynamics physically embody musical structure. The interaction of certain kinds of sounds with ongoing pattern-forming dynamics results in patterns of perception, action and coordination that we collectively experience as music. Statistically universal structures may have arisen in music because they correspond to stable states of complex, pattern-forming dynamical systems. This analysis of empirical findings from the perspective of neurodynamic principles sheds new light on the neuroscience of music and what makes music powerful. - EE Harding, et al.

how we hear and produce music can be explained by fundamental dynamical principles of human brain mechanisms that apply from the ear all the way to the spinal cord and limb movements.. Timescales of neural oscillations and music. Credit: Nature Reviews Neuroscience (2025). DOI:10.1038/s41583-025-00915-4

Dance and music have evolved as rituals that facilitate group affiliation.

Mutual attunement of behavioral and physiological signals between interactive partners, known as bio-behavioral synchrony, emerged as a fundamental mechanism through which social interactions influence development and well-being.

•EEG Delta-band inter-brain synchrony tracks engagement with live/recorded dance •Dance artists can predict audience engagement and brain synchrony over time •Audience brain synchrony is highest when dancers directly interact with spectators •Alpha/Delta EEG power is reduced if people watch dance together rather than alone Evolutionary theories claim that dance and music have evolved as collective rituals for social bonding and signaling. Yet, neuroscientific studies of these art forms typically involve people watching video or sound recordings alone in a laboratory. Across three live performances of a dance choreography, we simultaneously measured real-time dynamics between the brains of up to 23 audience members using mobile wet-electrode EEG. Interpersonal neural synchrony (INS) in the delta band (1–4 Hz) was highest when performers directly interacted with audience members (breaking the fourth wall) and varied systematically with the dancers’ movements and artistically predicted and actual continuous engagement. In follow-up studies using video recordings of the performance, we show that audience brain synchrony and engagement are highest when dance is experienced live and together. Our study shows that the ancient social functions of the performing arts are preserved in engagement with contemporary dance. - LA Rai, et al.

This study reports that fluctuations of audience brain synchrony at 1-4 Hz is an important index of continuous engagement.

Mind-brain duality in emotions and associative knowledge reflecting neural synchrony levels

Schematic summary of the experimental procedure. (A) Setup of devices and sitting arrangement of dyads during the experimental sessions. (B) Image from Azhari et al. (2019). Schematic diagram depicting the position of 20 functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) channels and their corresponding positions to measure the activity of the superior frontal gyrus (SFG), middle frontal gyrus (MFG), inferior frontal gyrus (IFG), and anterior prefrontal cortex (aPFC). ( C) Emotional content of sentences computed using EmoAtlas (Semeraro et al., 2025). ( D ) Syntactic parsing of sentences. ( E ) Representation of the syntactic/semantic structure of sentences using textual forma mentis networks (Stella et al., 2019). Credit: NeuroImage (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.neuroimage.2025.121087

The superior and bilateral middle frontal gyri show above-chance neural synchrony.

Emotional content of dialogues is associated with prefrontal neural synchrony.

Syntactic/semantic features relate to synchrony in the right middle frontal gyrus.

Emotional and syntactic/semantic information relates to overall prefrontal synchrony. A fundamental characteristic of social exchanges is the synchronization of individuals’ behaviors, physiological responses, and neural activity. However, the association between how individuals communicate in terms of emotional content and expressed associative knowledge and interpersonal synchrony has been scarcely investigated so far. This study addresses this research gap by bridging recent advances in cognitive neuroscience data, affective computing, and cognitive data science frameworks. Using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) hyperscanning, prefrontal neural data were collected during social interactions involving 84 participants (i.e., 42 dyads) aged 18–35 years. Wavelet transform coherence was used to assess interpersonal neural synchrony between participants. We used manual transcription of dialogues and automated methods to codify transcriptions as emotional levels and syntactic/semantic networks. Our quantitative findings reveal higher than random expectations levels of interpersonal neural synchrony in the superior frontal gyrus (q = .038) and the bilateral middle frontal gyri (q .001, q .001). Linear mixed models based on dialogues’ emotional content only significantly predicted interpersonal neural synchrony across the prefrontal cortex. Conversely, models relying on syntactic/semantic features were more effective at the local level, for predicting brain synchrony in the right middle frontal gyrus. Generally, models based on the emotional content of dialogues were not effective when limited to data from one region of interest at a time, whereas models based on syntactic/semantic features show the opposite trend, losing predictive power when incorporating data from all regions of interest. Moreover, we found an interplay between emotions and associative knowledge in predicting brain synchrony, providing quantitative support to the major role played by these linguistic components in social interactions and in prefrontal processes. Our study identifies a mind-brain duality in emotions and associative knowledge reflecting neural synchrony levels, opening new ways for investigating human interactions. - A Carollo, et al.

This study reports data showing that brain activity is synchronized when two people interact, most seen in the prefrontal cortex. Emotional content and the structure of language are connected to this neural synchrony. It guides how we interact with each other.

Deep focus flow states in teams

Flow state: a state of absorbed concentration and a distorted sense of time. Teams synch up to attain it. People with similar neural patterns were able to more easily achieve a team flow state together.

Data acquisition and analysis pipeline. Credit: Scientific Reports (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-95916-

This study examining flow state used pairs of participants collaborating to play a video game. The game requires players to press keys with precise timing, as if playing a piece of music, similar to the popular game Guitar Hero. To measure team flow, the participants had to collaborate on the game, each responsible for playing some of the keys.

Traits are patterns of brain signals and behaviors that are stable over time but differ across individuals, whereas states are phasic patterns that vary over time, are influenced by the environment, yet oscillate around the traits. The quality of a social interaction depends on the traits and states of the interacting agents. However, it remains unclear how to decipher both traits and states from the same set of brain signals. To explore the hidden neural traits and states in relation to the behavioral ones during social interactions, we developed a pipeline to extract latent dimensions of the brain from electroencephalogram (EEG) data collected during a team flow task. Our pipeline involved two stages of dimensionality reduction: non-negative matrix factorization (NMF), followed by linear discriminant analysis (LDA). This pipeline resulted in an interpretable, seven-dimensional EEG latent space that revealed a trait to state (trait-state) hierarchical structure, with macro-segregation capturing neural traits and micro-segregation capturing neural states. Out of the seven latent dimensions, we found three that significantly contributed to variations across individuals and task states. Using representational similarity analysis, we mapped the EEG latent space to a skill-cognition space, establishing a connection between hidden neural signatures and social interaction behaviors. Our method demonstrates the feasibility of representing both traits and states within a single model that correlates with changes in social behavior. - Q Wu, et al.

So, no man is an island. Instead, he swims in a sea of others’ brain waves.

