“The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.” - William Blake

This Thanksgiving Day, I must again acknowledge the importance of my subscribers and donors. You are uppermost in my thoughts as I write these newsletters each week. Your support is truly inspiring.

My thanks to you all.

It has been a challenging time, but let us review the messages in my past newsletters, published on Thanksgiving day:

Giving Thanks, let me count the ways ... So many on my mind.

Thanksgiving Thoughts. Things for which we can be thankful.

We give Thanks for ... GRATITUDE. This attitude leads to good health

Let us look to our futures with hope for a better life, filled with more reasons to reflect and give thanks.

As I woke up this morning, this song played in my dreams. It is a bit of a sad song from the Vietnam War era, but so so beautiful.

Enjoy.

The Marmalade - Reflections Of My Life