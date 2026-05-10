My past newsletter described the amazingly important gland: the thymus.

Now clinical researchers find that those who keep an intact thymus gland, have less cancer, autoimmunity and all cause mortality. Its existence correlates with a longer life.

Researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze routine medical scans, uncovering how the thymus impacts aging, cardiovascular risk, cancer incidence, and response to immunotherapy.

a , Illustration of thymic health, that is, an imaging-based proxy of thymic functionality and three representative examples of individuals with high, average or low thymic health. The thymus bed is outlined in orange. b , The model was developed on 5,674 CT scans and validated on 27,612 independent CT scans from the FHS and NLST. c , Illustration of the deep learning pipeline, which takes a CT scan as input and outputs a continuous quantification of thymic health after automatically localizing and quantifying the thymus on the basis of self-supervised learning (SSL). CNN, convolutional neural network; CoM, centre of mass; ECG, electrocardiogram. - S Bernatz, et al.

The thymus is essential for establishing T cell diversity early in life, but undergoes profound involution with age and has therefore traditionally been regarded as largely nonfunctional in adults. Here we propose that preserving thymic functionality is integral to adult health and longevity. We developed a deep learning framework to quantify thymic health from routine radiographic images and evaluated its association with longevity and risk of major age-associated diseases in two large prospective cohorts of asymptomatic adults: the National Lung Screening Trial (n = 25,031) and the Framingham Heart Study (n = 2,581). In both cohorts, thymic health varied markedly across the population. In the National Lung Screening Trial, higher thymic health was consistently associated with lower all-cause mortality, reduced lung cancer incidence and lower cardiovascular mortality over 12 years of follow-up after adjustment for age, sex, smoking and comorbidities. In the independent Framingham Heart Study cohort, higher thymic health was significantly associated with reduced cardiovascular mortality, independent of age, sex and smoking. Thymic health was further linked to systemic inflammation and metabolic dysregulation, and associated with modifiable lifestyle factors including smoking, obesity and physical activity. Together, these findings reposition the thymus as a central regulator of immune-mediated ageing and disease susceptibility in adulthood, highlighting its potential as a target for preventive and regenerative strategies to promote healthy ageing and longevity. - S Bernatz, et al.

a , Overview of training data and the real-world Harvard-NSCLC and Harvard-PAN (melanoma, renal, breast, bladder, oesophagus, others) evaluation cohorts (total, n = 3,476). Harvard-PAN tumours with fewer than 100 patients per entity were pooled as ‘Others’. All patients were treated with immunotherapy at the Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center (DFHCC). External and biological validation was done in the prospectively collected TRACERx NSCLC cohort ( n = 464) b , Overview of model development. A deep-learning system able to automatically predict thymic health, as a proxy for thymic functionality, based on standard-of-care chest CT scans was developed using 5,674 independent CT scans of the training data. We applied the model to the standard-of-care CT scans from the Harvard-NSCLC and Harvard-PAN cohorts as well as the external prospectively collected TRACERx cohort for statistical analysis. SSL, self-supervised learning. c , Overview of cohort descriptions. d , Representative images of high, average and low thymic health.

Another study specifically looked at cancer immunotherapy responses in those with and with out their thymus glands.

Although immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer treatment, many patients still experience limited benefit, highlighting the urgent need for improved biomarkers. Although immunotherapy is founded on unleashing T cells, most existing biomarkers remain tumour-centric and mainly overlook host immune competence. The thymus is a key immune organ that is crucial for T cell maturation, and we hypothesized that thymic functionality is associated with immunotherapy outcomes. Here we show that thymic health, a radiographic measure of thymic functionality, is strongly associated with immunotherapy outcomes across several cancer types. Using a deep-learning framework applied to routine computed tomography images, we quantified thymic health in a pan-cancer cohort of 3,476 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors. In patients with non-small cell lung cancer, higher thymic health was associated with reduced risks of progression and all-cause mortality. These associations remained significant across clinically relevant levels of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and tumour mutation burden. In the prospective TRACERx lung cancer study, thymic health was positively associated with T cell receptor diversity and T cell receptor excision circles, and correlated with immune-system signalling pathways, supporting radiographic thymic health as a proxy for thymic activity and adaptive immune competence. Analysis across patients with melanoma, breast cancer or renal cancer demonstrated pan-cancer relevance. Together, these findings identify thymic health as a previously unrecognized, tumour-agnostic determinant of immunotherapy efficacy, with potential implications for patient stratification, treatment timing and the development of immune-rejuvenating strategies in precision immuno-oncology. - S Bernatz, et al.

a – f , Kaplan–Meier estimates and Cox proportional hazards models of PFS ( a – c ) and OS ( d – f ) according to thymic health (an imaging-based proxy for thymic functionality). Analyses show the comparison of high or average thymic health to the reference of low thymic health. The forest plots show the same data after multivariate adjustments. a , d , All patients with NSCLC who were treated with immunotherapy. Adjustments included sex, age, ECOG performance status, histological analysis, PD-L1, TMB, treatment line and stratification by treatment type (IO monotherapy or chemo-IO combination therapy). b , c , e , f , Subgroups of patients with NSCLC after excluding second-line-plus patients who were treated with chemo-IO combination therapy ( b , e ) or IO monotherapy ( c , f ). Adjustments included sex, age, ECOG performance status, histological analysis, PD-L1 and TMB. a – f , Age, PD-L1 and TMB were used as continuous covariates. Cox proportional hazards regression was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs). In the forest plots, the centre of each box represents the estimated HR, and the whiskers denote the corresponding 95% CI; arrowheads indicate that the 95% CI extends beyond the visualized limits; shaded box size is for visualization only and does not encode statistical weight. The overall contribution of thymic health to uni- or multivariable models was evaluated using likelihood ratio tests ( χ ² tests) comparing full models with nested models excluding thymic health (type III test, two-sided), with no adjustments for multiple comparisons. - S Bernatz, et al

REFERENCES

S Bernatz, et al. Thymic health consequences in adults. Nature 652, 986–994 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-026-10242-y

S Bernatz, et al. Thymic health and immunotherapy outcomes in patients with cancer. Nature 652, 995–1003 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-026-10243-x