Remember the tv show, “Bionic Woman”? It was the start of the predictive programming to push us all to accept the concept of ‘Transhumanism.”

But those of us who have taken Psych 101 classes learned of the Harlow monkey studies, warning us of the terrible consequences of ‘robotic mothering’. He took rhesus babies away from their natural moms and tested the effects of rearing with ‘wire’ and ‘cloth’ surrogates.

The Harlow experiments lead harrowing results:

Harlow’s experiments converged on a clear central finding: the mother-infant bond develops primarily through contact comfort and physical closeness, not through the provision of food.

Warmth and tactile contact are not incidental to healthy development; they are foundational to it.

Beyond this, the research identified a critical period in early development during which some form of attachment must be formed.

Monkeys that were deprived of an attachment figure during this window sustained lasting emotional and social damage.

Those deprived for shorter periods, within the critical period, showed some capacity for recovery when placed in a normal social environment.

Those deprived beyond it did not recover, regardless of subsequent exposure to mothers or peers.

Harlow also refined his interpretation of what, precisely, caused the damage. The key variable was not maternal deprivation in a narrow sense, but social deprivation more broadly.

When infant monkeys were raised in isolation but given twenty minutes of daily contact with peers in a playroom, they developed into socially and emotionally normal adults.

The presence of other infants, even briefly, was sufficient to support healthy development in the absence of a mother. This distinction has significant implications:

What the developing infant requires is not a mother specifically, but consistent opportunities for social interaction and physical contact during a sensitive early period.

Where those conditions are met, normal development is possible; where they are not, the consequences appear to be irreversible.

[https://www.simplypsychology.org/harlow-monkey.html]

Now a more recent publication reported on the systemic review of literature that examined the impact of maternal ‘sensitivity’ [caregivers' prompt, contingent, bidirectional, reciprocal, and developmentally appropriate responses to a child's behavior] on long term behavioral health in their offspring. They found:

Higher maternal sensitivity was associated with lower emotional and behavioral problems.

Maternal sensitivity mediated effects of gestation on children’s emotions and behavior.

All children benefited equally from sensitive parenting, irrespective of their gestation at birth.

To examine whether dyadic maternal sensitivity is associated with emotion and behaviour regulation of children born preterm (< 37 weeks’ gestation). Method. We performed a systematic literature search and individual participant data (IPD) meta-analysis including seven cohorts (2469 mother–child dyads). Data were z-standardized according to contemporary cohort-specific term-born controls and harmonized. One-stage IPD meta-analyses were performed using mixed-effects linear regressions. Results. The fixed effects of maternal sensitivity (per SD: −0.08 [95% confidence interval = −0.16, −0.004], p = 0.039) and gestational age at birth (per week: −0.04 [−0.05, −0.03], p < 0.001) were both associated with lower emotional and behavioural difficulties after adjusting for known confounders. Postnatal maternal sensitivity mediated the effect of gestational age on children’s emotional and behavioural problems (indirect effect: 0.003 [0.001, 0.004], p = 0.001; total effect: −0.04 [−0.05, −0.03], p < 0.001). There was no interaction effect (i.e. all children benefited equally from sensitive parenting, irrespective of their gestation at birth). Interpretation. High maternal sensitivity is associated with lower behavioural and emotional problems across the whole range of gestation. Clinical interventions supporting maternal sensitivity after preterm birth warrant further investigation and implementation. - E Jokiranta‐Olkoniemi, et al.

Another study probed the impact of specific acts of ‘maternal sensitivity’ on human offspring and also in a rodent experimental model. Gently rubbing and stroking the back of infants helped them to settle, cuddle and fall asleep.

A Illustration of two sitting positions used by mother–infant pairs (left) and experimental procedure when seated in a face-to-face position (right). B Comparison of spontaneous movements in the head, upper body, and lower body before and during stroking. The left panel shows data for back-of-head stroking, the middle for abdominal stroking, and right for back stroking. C Comparison of heart rate before and during stroking. The left panel shows data for back-of-head stroking, the middle for abdominal stroking, and right for back stroking. The boxes represent the 25th, median, and 75th percentiles, and the whiskers represent the lowest and highest data points within 1.5 times the interquartile range from the 25th and 75th percentiles. n = 15 (7 males and 8 females) in the lower abdomen and middle back stroking, and n = 13 (5 males and 8 females) in the back-of-head stroking. *p < 0.05, **p < 0.01. ns: not significant.

In many mammals, early interactions between caregivers and offspring involve rich physical contact during which offspring typically remain calm near the caregiver. Such contact is thought to support emotional regulation during infancy, but how prior experience shapes these mechanisms remains unclear. Here, we show that back stroking induces a calming response in human infants and mouse pups, with reduced movement. In mouse pups, back stroking further reduces heart rate, facilitates sleep onset, and attenuates stress-induced corticosterone elevations. These sleep-promoting and stress-buffering effects are absent in artificially reared pups deprived of postnatal maternal care, suggesting that early experience tunes the calming response to stroking. Transcriptomic analysis reveals reduced hypothalamic expression of the calcium channel subunit gene Cacna1b in artificially reared pups, and knockdown of hypothalamic Cacna1b in maternally reared pups abolishes stroking-induced calming. Thus, early-life maternal care and associated physical contact may shape hypothalamic circuits supporting behavioral and physiological regulation. - S Yoshida, et al.

In mice, this calming response developed only in pups that had received normal maternal care.

So reject the robotic child rearers and exit the matrix!

Humankind needs kind human caring to calm and comfort them. Only the real thing in real life will do.

REFERENCES

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism

https://www.simplypsychology.org/harlow-monkey.html

E Jokiranta‐Olkoniemi, et al. Emotional and behavioural problems of children born preterm and maternal sensitivity: An individual participant data meta‐analysis. Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology (2026). DOI: 10.1111/dmcn.70387

S Yoshida, et al. Early-life maternal care is required for the typical development of calming responses to back stroking. Communications Biology (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s42003-026-10012-6