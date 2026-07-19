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Philipp Conradi's avatar
Philipp Conradi
16h

Thank you very much for your most interesting post . Your article states, that post natal contacts shape our hypothalamic transcriptom and as such might influence our personality. This fact adds constructively to a current debate here in Germany about surrogate mothers.

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
8h

Hi Laura!

Much thanks for this. It is a good reminder that genetic predisposition is not the only variable leading to Cluster B anti-social behavior.

Cheers to ya!

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