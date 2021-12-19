Everything old is new again.

In 1833, the physician James Hope coined the term cardiac asthma to describe the sensation of breath hunger resulting from inadequate oxygenation of blood - usually due to left heart failure. Theophylline is a longstanding therapy available for the broad general indication, “asthma”. Knowing this old school nugget sure did come in handy when my colleague, Blaze Sekovski, and I were tasked with covering the General Medicine Ward at Erie County Medical Center in the early 1990’s.

Being a last resort public hospital, we often got admissions from nursing homes. These were dementia patients with no family and no known DNR status, but presented in a critical state, vital signs crashing. Because Blaze was a very capable cardiologist, the ER docs targeted all the heart cases to our ward when the intensive care beds were scarce. But we couldn’t insert and monitor a pacemaker on that service - it lacked the necessary personnel and equipment. Still, we felt they deserved a chance to ‘tune up’ and return to the home.

So when bradycardia manifested, we tried low dose theophylline therapy to “improve their breathing” - by ameliorating their cardiac state. It stimulated the heart rate, relieved the nodal block, increased ejection fraction, and diuresed pulmonary edema. And often our efforts were successful! When we accumulated enough case reports, we decided to write it up as a series. The paper was published in Pharmacotherapy in 1992.

Turns out, that it is the most popular publication I have published [well… so far.] It is still viewed at least 5 times per week, by readers from across the world. Folks find it … useful.

theophylline

Bradyarrhythmias

There are many mechanisms of actions that can explain the basis of theophylline’s beneficial effects in heart failure and these are explained in our 1992 publication, but in particular, we wanted to emphasize the real life evidence of practical management of a common patient presentation.

Treating elderly debilitated patients with symptomatic bradyarrhythmia may be difficult. Traditional therapy includes use of limited resources (intensive care unit monitoring) and expensive interventions (permanent pacemaker insertion). When a pacemaker is not ideal or appropriate, yet intervention is desired to improve quality of life, theophylline may be a safe and effective alternative therapy. We expanded this use of theophylline in a series of 11 patients admitted 14 consecutive times with hemodynamically compromising bradyarrhythmias, including atropine-resistant complete heart block with idioventricular rhythm. Three patients experienced deterioration of status and recurrence of bradycardia with the withdrawal or reduction of theophylline, and subsequent recovery of heart rate and conduction with its resumption. - L Kragie, B Sekovski

Patient no. 1. (a) Rhythm strip shows sinus rhythm at 75/min with complete heart block and idioventricular escape complexes of two morphologies at a rate of 30/min. (b) Leads V1 and V4 during theophylline therapy show normal sinus rhythm at 6l/min with an underlying left bundle branch block. (c) Leads V2 and V4 on second admission after theophylline was discontinued show sinus rhythm at 85/min, with complete heart block and idioventricular escape at 20/m i n.

Patient no. 3. (a) Rhythm strip shows marked sinus bradycardia and competing junctional rhythm at 37/min. (b) After 3 days of oral theophylline, rhythm strip shows sinus bradycardia at 50/min.

r/s = atropine-resistant or -sensitive rhythm; Afib = atrial fibrillation; AVBll = second-degree atrioventricular block Mobitz II; CHB = complete heart block; IVR = idioventricular rhythm; JR = junctional rhythm; NA = not available; PVC = premature ventricular complexes; SB = sinus bradycardia; VBG = ventricular bigeminy.

In 2001, another case report came out describing the use of intravenous theophylline as an alternative therapy to temporary pacing in a patient with sepsis secondary to thermal injury.

CASE SUMMARY: A 79-year-old white woman with significant cardiac history was admitted with 14.5% total body surface area burns after a house fire. Cardiac events included intermittent episodes of sinus bradycardia complicated by the development of second-degree AVNB and periods of sinus arrest. Intravenous theophylline initiation maintained normal sinus rhythm without further episodes of sinus bradycardia or heart block, thus preventing the need for cardiac pacemaker placement. - MJ Cawley et al

Another literature source of theophylline therapy for bradycardia comes from the NICU. Neonatalogists use it to treat apnea of prematurity (AOP). Occuring in infants < 37 weeks’ gestation, it is characterized by apnea lasting <20 seconds with associated bradycardia. They administer adenosine receptor antagonists, methylxanthines, as respiratory stimulants. Effects include improved: ventilation, neural impulses, oxygenation, and skeletal muscle contraction, alleviating diaphragmatic fatigue. Caffeine is their preferred first-line agent.

A Siu, A James

Parkinson’s Disease

Theophylline doesn’t just jump start the heart, but also the brain. Our dementia patients rapidly cleared their mentation with treatment; of course that could have been due to improved circulation and oxygenation.

Fellow methylxanthine, caffeine, is famous for its protective effect in Parkinson’s Disease (PD). As far back as 1968, a study reported that coffee drinkers were less likely to get PD. The correlation was confirmed in multiple epidemiologic studies since then. The death of dopamine-producing cells is the cause of the movement symptoms of PD. Caffeine dosing enhances dopamine signaling in the brain, reversing motor signs, and these effects were seen even when using very low doses in mice model experiments.

Those results lead to trying out caffeine dosing in PD patients in a placebo controlled 6-week clinical trial. Dosing was caffeine 100 mg twice daily ×3 weeks, then 200 mg twice daily ×3 weeks. Caffeine reduced the total Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale score and the objective motor component.

An observational study looked at 204 PD patients categorized as coffee drinkers and 80 as non-coffee drinkers. The coffee drinkers had lower tremor scores than did non-coffee drinkers, and coffee consumption was inversely related to tremors in a dose-dependent manner. The dose-dependent relationship between coffee consumption and tremor severity was significant only in men. The researchers speculated that such differences may be attributable to hormones that are typically present at different levels between the sexes, most notably estrogen. Makes sense, since estrogen and caffeine both are metabolized by the same enzyme: CYP1A2. [Of note, black coffee drinkers also prefer dark chocolate. Seems that that taste preference is a biomarker indication that they are rapid caffeine metabolizers, and dark chocolate contains the most caffeine.]

Aside from protecting against Parkinson’s, coffee can improve various aspects of brain function, such as attention and reaction time, by stimulating the central nervous system. A staple on the table of every all nighter study group, some reports do suggest that caffeine in coffee can have a positive effect on short- and long-term memory. Additionally, caffeine appeared to make memories more resistant to being forgotten. Regular coffee consumption has also been associated with a lower risk of depression.

Well, ‘tis the season for holiday beverages and I for one certainly appreciate a good Irish coffee after a brisk jaunt in snow covered woods, whether on foot or mounted on steed. But when it comes to my keyboard digital warring, sipping on steaming hot dark chocolate just can’t be beat.

Happy Winter Solstice!

