Challenge yourself to look for light in the depths of darkness.

For … here comes the sun.

Honor the stillness, seek solace in the dark, and hope for the light of brighter days to come.

“Maybe you have to know the darkness before you can appreciate the light.” — Madeleine L’Engle

Winter solstice is a turning point, where increasing sunlight will soon lead to longer brighter days.

It is the shortest day and longest night of the year. In contrast, the Southern Hemisphere experiences its summer solstice with their the longest day, and shortest night.

“Solstice” is Latin, meaning “sun” and “pause,” when the sun halts in its seasonal movement. After this date in the North, it climbs higher each day, bringing longer daylight hours until summer.

"After the longest night, tomorrow we sing up the dawn.

There is a rejoicing that, even in the darkest time, the sun is not vanquished. As of tomorrow, the days begin to get longer as the light of day grows. While the gentle winter sun slowly opens its eyes, let us all bring more light and compassion into the world." — Dacha Avelin



"The winter solstice has always been special to me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that produces something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory." — Gary Zukav