Zapping your blood boosts immune response
In this newsletter we review the role of electric fields in wound repair and then report the new info about directly sparking a bag of donated blood to wake up their macrophages.
Highlights:
Cells can induce electrical potential OUTside themselves
Bioelectronic microfluidic wound healing
Electrospun membrane, Renacer
Bioresorbable, wireless, and battery-free electrotherapy system
Electric stimulation of human macrophages in vitro
